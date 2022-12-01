All Blacks inspire Argentina coach Julio Gamarci to 'sweep the sheds' at Softball World Cup

Argentina softball coach Julio Garmarci with shovels he uses to sweep clean the dugouts at the Softball World Cup in Auckland.

When in New Zealand do as the All Blacks do.

That’s the philosophy of Argentina coach Julio Gamarci as he sweeps the dugouts after every game his team plays at the Softball World Cup in Auckland.

The 49-year-old – who guided his team to a first world title in Prague in 2019 – makes sure Argentina’s and the opposition’s dugouts are sparkling clean.

He is often spotting toting brooms and even shovels – especially after rain has swept Whakaata Māori Stadium in Albany and has made the dugout floors muddy.

“Sweep the sheds is something we learn from the book Legacy by James Kerr, which is lessons from the All Blacks for the whole of life,’’ Gamarci told Stuff after beating the United States 5-3 in a rain-delayed game on Wednesday.

“The All Blacks for us are a guiding light. They are not just a great sporting team they build a culture around the sport.

“We are trying to do the same. We are trying to build a culture through softball for our kids to be better persons, better citizens and better softball players.”

WHAKAATA MAŌRI World champions Argentina scored an 11-5 win over the Black Sox after a 5-1 deficit at the Softball World Cup.

Gamarci said it was important to clean both his team’s dugouts and their rivals’ “because no-one is that important that they should not be willing to do the simple things. It’s part of showing humility despite we are winning.

“Because we win, we don’t want to be too high. We want to be down to earth and that is a good way to do it.”

Gamarci – a former teammate of Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson in America – started his post-game ritual in Auckland “in order to refocus our way of playing because here we come as world champions’’.

“We have to fight against us not to think we are too good because we are winning.

“I have to manage myself to let the boys know that we need to be down to earth and we need to work more than we used to work because we want to have a chance to win it [again].

supplied/WBSC Argentina softball coach Julio Gamarci sweeps out the dugouts at the Softball World Cup in Auckland.

Gamarci told Stuff before the start of the tournament that he drew on the philosophies of people from various sports, including NBA basketball and international football coaches.

“All the time we are seeking knowledge from other, more developed sports, especially from head coaches like Phil Jackson, from the Lakers and the Bulls, here the All Blacks, Gilbert Enoka, how he managed the tough, mental part of the game.’’

It seems to be working – Argentina finished the preliminaries as the only unbeaten team in Pool A with five wins from five games, including an epic 11-5 tiebreaker victory over the New Zealand Black Sox after trailing 5-1 into the seventh inning.

Even after that game – which lasted over 200 minutes – Gamarci was seen toting the tools of his cleaning trade into both the Black Sox and Argentina dugouts.

His respect for New Zealand sport, including the Black Sox, is palpable.

He said before the start of the series that his team were “on the soil of champions’’.

“This land has born a lot of heroes of this sport. New Zealand have been the guiding light for us for many, many years, and it still is. We still learn from New Zealand softball, from the All Blacks as a team, from your culture, of the way to build teams.’’