Black Sox edge lowly Denmark in last Softball World Cup game in final inning

The Black Sox’s disappointing home Softball World Cup campaign ended with a 2-1 win over winless Denmark..

Bradley Bennett scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in Auckland on Saturday, scampering home after Rhys Evans’ leftfield drive led to a throwing error.

Sorenson’s side are now set to finish in eighth place.

He watched his side struggle to put away the Danes, who had lost all previous seven games, but saved their best effort to last under their Kiwi coaches, former Black Sox internationals Craig Wallace and Gareth Cook.

Black Sox scored in the bottom of the first after Dante Makea-Matakatea picked a walk and later plated on captain Cole Evans’ sacrifice fly.

But Denmark struck back in the third frame after Magnus Kirstein was adjudged to have beaten out an infield single when Cole Evans barehanded a ball at shortstop and threw to first base.

Valdemar Terkelsen stepped up and stroked a Texas leaguer single to score Kirstein from second base.

WBSC Denmark pitcher Kim Hansen delivers to a Black Sox batter.

Denmark’s 36-yearold pitcher Kim Hansen threw one of the best games of his life, holding the Black Sox to five hits while taking eight strikeouts.

The Danes gave the Black Sox a scare in the top of the seventh inning, getting two runners on base before a Cole Evans assist ended the inning.

Rhys Evans’ hit allowed the Black Sox to clinch a tougher than expected win.

Makea-Matakatea was the Black Sox’s best performer with two hits from two at-bat before leaving the diamond with a dislocated shoulder after being hurt in a collision while fielding at second base.

Black Sox pitcher Josh Pettett took 12 strikeouts for five hits and two walks.

Daniel Julenon had two hits from three at-bats for the Danes.

Skipper Cole Evans said Denmark’s effort was reflective of the World Cup’s depth this year.

“I said pre-tournament that the quality of teams here is phenomenal. I don’t think world softball, especially in the men’s game, gets enough credit for the quality of sides that are here.

“Obviously we didn’t play fantastic, they [Denmark] battled. Teams battle in this tournament, and if you’re not on your game then someone will compete.’’

The Black Sox finished the tournament with four wins and four losses.

The eighth place finish was their worst in world championship history, eclipsing the previous nadir of fifth in 1968 in Oklahoma City.

Japan clinched seventh place – top spot in the bottom six placement round – with a 5-4 10 innings tiebreaker win over the Czech Republic.

WBSC The 2013world championship winning Black Sox perform a haka which was reciprocated by the current Black Sox softball team at the 2022 World Cup.

Before the Denmark game, the Black Sox squad that won the last world championships in Auckland in 2013 were paraded as guests of honours.

The 2013 team, captained by Rhys Casley, performed a haka, with the current Black Sox team watching on respectfully.

Included in the 2013 team were some of the Black Sox’s greatest players, including four-time world champions Thomas Makea, Brad Rona, Nathan Nukunuku and Brad Rona.