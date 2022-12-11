Cupboard looking bare for international sport in New Zealand beyond 2023

With the World Rally Championships, Supercars, Rugby World Cup, Softball World Cup recently happened and the ASB Classic and Fifa Women’s World Cup next year, it feels like this is a golden era for international sporting events in New Zealand.

Things currently look so good because of Covid-19, which led to a number of events scheduled for 2021 being postponed to this year.

But while it all looks rosy now, there’s the real fear that from 2024 the cupboard will be bare, unless there is an urgent influx of money to finance further major events.

That’s because of a lack of funding for major events currently in place, increased competition from other cities around the world and a general rise in the costs in putting events on.

READ MORE:

* Mayor Wayne Brown compares Auckland Art Gallery visitors to dairy customers

* New Zealand omitted from 2023 Supercars calendar

* There were multiple fan zones for the men's Rugby World Cup. The women get none



“We’ve had a look at the landscape of the major events industry on a global basis and in the last six months we’ve seen Australian states put a significant amount of money into major events budgets, upwards of $150 million and using major events as a critical form of economic recovery,” Tātaki Auckland Unlimited head of major events Chris Simpson said.

Supplied Auckland Unlimited head of major events Chris Simpson.

“We’ve also noticed that a lot of the international rights holders, who own these big events, have increased their hosting fees and commercial expectations.

“We can no longer rest on our laurels by saying we’re a wonderful country to host major events, because we’re safe and we have a great international reputation. We’re in a situation where the market has changed and cost of delivery has gone up significantly too, with the likes of freight.

“We’re in this precarious position at the moment and we’ve been delivering major events over the last four months, like the Rugby World Cup, World Rally Champs, Supercars and we’ve looked at 10 major events we’ve rolled out over the last three or four months and it’s generated $18.7 million to the economy, which was based on a $4.8 million investment.

“The problem is that a lot of those events were postponed from previous years and were meant to be in 2020 or 2021.

“So we’ve got a really good range of major events happening now and next year, with the likes of the Fifa Women’s World Cup and big concerts.

“So we’re looking good for 2023, but it’s more about 2024 and beyond. All of the funding for events now was committed at least two years ago, possibly more.

“We’ve probably got an unrealistic view of how wonderful major events are, because we’ve got them almost every weekend.

Alan Lee/AP The big sporting event in New Zealand next year will be the Fifa Women’s Word Cup, which is being jointly hosted with Australia.

“We need to be planning for what 2024 and beyond looks like right now and we’re looking at new funding models and best practice models that other cities have adopted around the world.”

For big international sporting events, Auckland is the only city big enough to compete globally, but two of the big ticket sporting events from this year, definitely won’t be back in 2023, even though they take place annually.

Supercars left New Zealand off their calendar for next year, unable to find a circuit capable of replacing Pukekohe Park.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited contributed $1.2 million towards the Supercars round, but with the event no longer to be held inside its boundaries when, or if it returns, it certainly won’t be committing anything like that amount of money in the future, nor will it be the driving force for it.

“We’re keen for Supercars to come back and Supercars are keen to have an event back in New Zealand at some stage,” Simpson said.

“But with Pukekohe Park not available it is back to the drawing board for Supercars.

“We have indicated our verbal support and we’re keen to see something happen, but are conscious that there maybe a couple of venues they may be considering, including Hampton Downs.

“That’s going to be driven by Supercars and Major Events central government, because it doesn’t officially go into our catchment area.

“So it has to be driven by central government and they would probably get the likes of Hamilton City Council and Supercars together and we might be invited to the table to discuss it, but it’s not our city’s place to be driving something outside our region.

Simpson said Tātaki Auckland Unlimited was also keen on bringing Rally NZ back next year as a World Rally Championship event, but as WRC Promoter event director Simon Larkin told Stuff during this year’s rally in October, it was the Rally NZ organisers who pulled the pin on talks for 2023, but hoped to be able to put It back on the calendar in 2024.

“We’re certainly keen to have it back and we indicated we were keen for next year, but the WRC ended up giving it to Chile, which was the one we were after.”

An issue facing Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and the events industry across New Zealand is funding, or the lack of it to capture these big sporting events.

“There’s not one source of funding that we need to tap into,” Simpson said.

“Leading up to 2019, we had accommodation provider targeted rate, which was based on visitor nights from the accommodation sector. That helped with our major events fund and then when Covid hit in 2020 that all stopped and we received some central government funding, called the Regional Events Fund, which is running out.

“Essentially, that’s finished by 2024 and we have very little of that left.

“It’s a critical time now,” Simpson added.

“It’s an interesting time in the lifespan of major events in New Zealand. We’ve come out of Covid, countries and cities around the world have decided they need major events for economic recovery.

“We have a number of events we’re rolling out now, which is giving out a false sense of security, but we’ve got to be planning now for 2024 and beyond, because we don’t want to fall off a cliff in 2024 and have no major events.”