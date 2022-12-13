Rowing NZ forced to undergo cultural reset following raft of departures from the sport

Grace Prendergast (L) who alongside Kerri Gowler won gold in the women’s pair at the Tokyo Olympics, is among several high profile rowers to announce their retirement over the past 12 months.

Rowing NZ is undergoing a cultural reset as New Zealand’s most well-funded Olympic sport reels from a raft of athlete retirements and the departure of several senior staff in the past year.

Among the string of departures is chief executive Geoff Barry, who has resigned after just 18 months in the role. It is understood David Meates, the former head of the Canterbury Health Board, will step in as interim chief executive of Rowing NZ while the organisation recruits a more permanent replacement.

The upheaval comes following a difficult period of transition for Rowing NZ, which has been forced to re-examine its high performance pathways and approach to athlete welfare.

Barry, who is set to leave the organisation this month, said while the high level of staff and athlete turnover can be expected at the end of the Olympic cycle, some of the churn can be attributed to the unique challenges of the past 18 months.

He added the findings of an inquiry into Cycling NZ following the death of Rio Olympian Olivia Podmore had lessons for the wider high performance system, while the move by a group of elite rowers and cyclists to launch employment proceedings against High Performance Sport NZ is also forcing a rethink of the dynamic between athletes and national sports organisations.

“There’s definitely an increasing performance expectation on Rowing NZ as an organisation and a greater deal of expression of that expectation. I talk about the water temperature being fairly warm at the moment, The Athlete Cooperative is generating a lot of interesting conversation, and obviously the tragedy of Olivia Podmore’s passing has created a more introspective environment,” said Barry.

“Definitely the board is pretty conscious of the high turnover and are individually looking at it, but ultimately it will become a conversation around developing a culture based on going forward, not what we’ve got today.”

Naomi Baker/Getty Images A newly formed athlete union, spearheaded by Olympic rowing great Mahe Drysdale, has launched employment proceedings against High Performance Sport NZ.

Rowing NZ chair Jane Davel confirmed the board has examined the broader reasons for resignations, which is understood to include coaching and high performance staff, but said there will not be a formal review or audit.

“We have worked together to develop a new strategy with values articulated. This included work with staff and athletes. In the new year there will be a piece of facilitated work to discuss more extensively the values – what they mean and what good looks like and the behaviours that we want to model and hold each other accountable to,” Davel said in a statement.

The board had hoped Barry “would be a part of the organisation for longer” but understood his reasons for stepping down, Davel added.

Barry, who previously headed up Sport NZ’s community sport and recreation division, concedes the rowing role was not what he had anticipated. He said like most national sports organisations, Rowing NZ is significantly under-resourced, and his work-life balance suffered.

STUFF The findings of a major review into cycling and its high-performance environment are made public, presented by Mike Heron, QC, and senior academic Sarah Leberman.

“I think it was probably the self realisation that with the job being as big as it is, there are parts of the job that I am simply not good at, and I think some of those things are critical for rowing to succeed going forward, some of my weaknesses will become a problem for the sport,” said Barry.

“The balance of time spent on commercial, marketing, revenue generation projects, which is important, but not something I really enjoy, compromised my ability to focus on the really important stuff like creating a great work environment and creating a great environment for our rowers to thrive.”

His departure comes at a time when there is significant anxiety about the health of rowing’s high performance pathways, following the closure of its regional performance centres (RPCs) last year.

The RPCs had operated for 20 years, providing a centralised training set-up at the level beneath the national programme at Lake Karapiro. However, as the national programme grew to accommodate more numbers, and young athletes increasingly began taking up opportunities in the US College system, Barry said it became clear the RPCs had served its time.

“If you tracked them as a business, they had their peak at a certain point, and then after that, actually weren’t serving a purpose.

“So we are in a period of transition. Time will tell - the big question is have we got the rowing talent? We’re definitely suffering from some of our rangatahi not having exposure to under-19 and under-23s events for a few years. I think a lot of sports may be finding that some of the pathway stuff is not as solid as it used to be.

Supplied Rowing New Zealand chief executive Geoff Barry has resigned after 18 months in the role.

“We are hopeful we can address that, and certainly we had some really promising results at the most recent junior events.”