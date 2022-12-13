Double Olympic champion David Rudisha survives plane crash

Kenyan runner David Rudisha dominated the 800m and still holds he world record.

Former double Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha has survived a plane crash in Kenya.

Four of the five occupants were unharmed - the other was in hospital with rib injuries - after the plane lost power and clipped trees, sending it spinning and ending on its roof.

It is the second time Rudisha - the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion as well as a double world champion - has cheated death. In 2019 a tyre burst on the SUV he was driving on a major Kenya highway and collided head-on with a bus.

Rudisha, 33, who still holds the 800m world record of 1:40.91, said the plane crash had been “a scary episode”.

Rudisha was leaving the Annual Masai Olympics event at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in Kajiado South when the crash happened.

"All was well close to seven or eight minutes into the flight when the engine of the plane suddenly went quiet," he told the Daily Nation.

"He (the pilot) saw some clear space where he tried to land the plane, but one of its wings hit a tree as the plane started to spin before landing on the rocky field.

“It was a scary episode where you hold your heart in your hand as you pray to God. The pilot did an incredible job to keep the plane afloat and stable for long.

“We thank God we all came out alive with some soft tissue injuries that were treated before all were discharged save for one.”