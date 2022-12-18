Aaron Gate relives his worst ever cycling crash and confirms that Die Hard is a Christmas movie

Aaron Gate went for gold in 2022 and achieved it four times.

Aaron Gate had an incredible 2022, becoming the first New Zealander to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games, three in the velodrome and one on the road.

Next year could be just as big for the 32-year-old as he’s part of the Black Spoke team, which will become a Pro Team next year, enabling it to enter some biggest races around the world, but as he prepared for Christmas, he spent wrestling with the tough questions for this week’s Back Chat.

Where are you now and how will you be spending Christmas?

I’m currently still in Europe. I’m between training base here in Girona, Spain, to dodge the worst of the winter weather. Although it was six degrees and drizzly here today.

Then for Christmas we’re heading up to Andorra to be in the snow and try to get our three-year-old, Axel, to appreciate a white Christmas, because we don’t know how many he’ll get to have.

What’s it going to mean for Black Spoke to be a UCI ProTeam next year?

It’s pretty special. The fact that it’s New Zealand’s first ever genuine professional cycling team is quite surreal and it’s something I would have only dreamed about just a couple of years ago. It’s great to have a team of predominately Kiwis and some like-minded UK folk to get stuck into racing with next year.

How long before Black Spoke could be a WorldTeam?

Technically it could happen in three years, if we perform really well and keep Murray (Bolton, Black Spoke backer) interested enough to bump us up a level. Licences only become available every three years and the new qualifying cycle starts January 1, so that’s when teams start to chase the points to either hang on to, or move up to obtaining one of those available licences.

Who was your favourite cyclist growing up?

It was probably Julian Dean. It was quite an iconic cycling kit when he rode for the Crédit Agricole team in the New Zealand national champs jersey. Seeing him racing the Tour de France in the national champs jersey was pretty cool and something that was ingrained in my childhood.

The last Grand tour you raced in was at the Vuelta a España in 2017, when do you think you might ride another one?

I’d definitely like to get amongst another one at some stage. Our first year is going to be a pretty difficult one, if nothing else, just with the politics involved for where the starts go. But it would be cool if our team could get a start in a Grand Tour in the years to come.

Where are your Commonwealth Games medals?

They are still hanging in the dining room here, but if I get back to NZ at all, I’ll have to hand them to mum for safe keeping. She tends to be the guardian of precious goods, I can’t be trusted.

Apart from New Zealand what’s your favourite Commonwealth country?

Based on the success there this year, I’d have say England at the moment. I have pretty fond memories of racing bikes there and I’ve had a good variety of races there too.

What’s the worst crash you’ve ever had?

The most humiliating one was definitely the Olympic Games one in Tokyo. There was pretty big damage to the body with that one and even bigger damage to the pride. I’d say it was the worst one too to be fair. I’ve had a few, I broke my collar bone in the Netherlands and broke my scapula in Italy. I’ve collected many a splinter from different wooden velodromes from around the world in my younger days, but that one at the Olympics was the biggest.

What’s your favourite Christmas movie?

Die Hard.

So you’re in the camp that it is a Christmas movie then?

I said to my wife I was going to put a Christmas movie on for us last year and dragged Die Hard out again. She wasn’t overly impressed at the time, but you can’t deny it’s a great movie, whichever side of that argument you’re on!