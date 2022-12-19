Auckland Tuatara bats go quiet in series loss to Sydney Blue Sox

The Auckland Tuatara slumped to a 3-1 series defeat to the Sydney Blue Sox in Sydney over the weekend as their offence failed to fire.

The Tuatara bats, which have been a major part of their hot start to the Australian Baseball League this season, went cold for almost all the four and half game series in Sydney’s western suburbs.

Holding a 3-0 lead in the rain-delayed game from late November, the Tuatara were able to chalk up an early win on Friday night (technically part of the Auckland home series) but then were outplayed by the Blue Sox in Friday night’s first game.

They were poor again in Saturday’s first game but were able to bounce back with a couple of big innings early in the night game.

Stephen Mintz’s side plated nine runs over the first two innings to blow Game 3 open but cooled off again and couldn’t add anything to that tally through the remainder of the game as they cruised to an easy win.

Former Major League pitcher Toru Murata – easily the Tuatara’s best starter so far this season – produced six innings of sharp work but once again failed to have much run support.

His team made uncharacteristic fielding errors behind him, which led to the Blue Sox’s first two runs.

While the Tuatara bullpen kept the side in the contest, the bats couldn’t make anything out of two inherited base runners in extra innings, leaving the Blue Sox to walk it off in the bottom of the 10th.

The lack of hitting will be of concern to the Tuatara coaching staff, who have had good returns through the first four series of the season.

The pitching was pretty solid across the series – tested more this week without Kiwi minor league prospect Kyle Glogoski, who was shut down after being picked up by the Cincinnati Reds organisation.

While all three losses to Sydney were by small margins, the Blue Sox are bottom of the division.

The league takes a pause over the Christmas weekend before the Tuatara return to North Harbour Stadium to play the Adelaide Giants on December 29.

The Tuatara hold second place in the Northeast Division and have only one more series in Australia – a trip to Geelong to play Geelong Korea after back-to-back home series either side of the New Year.

They round out their regular season with a home series against the division-leading Brisbane Bandits.

AT A GLANCE

Friday

Blue Sox 0

Tuatara 4

Tuatara 0

Blue Sox 2

Saturday

Tuatara 1

Blue Sox 2

Tuatara 9

Blue Sox 3

Sunday