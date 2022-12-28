Andoo Comanche wins line honours and history in Sydney to Hobart

Andoo Comanche had too much pace for its super maxi rivals in the latest Sydney to Hobart race.

Andoo Comanche has won line honours in the 77th edition of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, marking a triumphant return for the super maxi.

The 100-foot yacht crossed the River Derwent finish line just before 1am on Wednesday (AEDT) with a time of one day, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds.

It is the fourth line honours win for Andoo Comanche, which had not sailed the 628-nautical mile bluewater classic since tasting success in 2019.

Mark Evans/Getty Images John Winning jr became the third skipper to win the Sydney to Hobart on Andoo Comanche.

Comanche became the first yacht to take out line honours under three different owners or skippers.

READ MORE:

* Sydney-Hobart leaders close to record pace

* Sailor diagnosed with cancer six weeks ago - now she's in the Sydney to Hobart

* Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart yacht race



Skippered by John Winning jnr, the pre-race favourite at one stage appeared a chance of breaking the line honours record time she set in 2017 but eventually finished about three hours shy.

She flew down Tasmania’s east coast, holding off a strong challenge from fellow super maxi LawConnect, which crossed the line in second place 24 minutes later.

LawConnect held off defending champion Black Jack, which crossed third.

Northerly winds that helped the fleet across Bass Strait picked up on Tuesday evening as the leading four super maxis sailed off Tasmania’s east coast.

Matt King/Getty Images Andoo Comanche had “a dream run” to take its fourth Sydney to Hobart race.

Andoo Comanche navigator, Justin Shaffer, had earlier said they were pleased with their progress.

“We had a great night. A dream run. [The] crew is holding up well and so is the boat,” he said.

In the build-up to the race, Winning jnr had described the boat as “unstoppable” if sailed correctly in the right conditions.

Wild Oats made up ground during the day after being hamstrung by a split sail overnight.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, LawConnect sailing master Tony Mutter said it had been a “pretty decent” run across Bass Strait.

Seven Sharp Generous, hilarious and someone to look up to: Meet the man who believes anyone can be a sailor if they would like to be.

Just three yachts have so far retired from the starting fleet of 109, a far cry from the 2021 event in which 36 boats pulled the pin across the first two days in rough weather.

The Sydney to Hobart was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sydney yacht Koa became the third to retire after losing her rudder in Bass Strait. All the crew were OK, according to race officials and police.

Water police sent a vessel to assist, with the stricken boat being towed to Eden in NSW.

Earlier, Avalanche (broken bowsprit) and Yeah Baby (rudder damage) pulled the pin.

Avalanche launched a protest against Llama II, which will be heard on Friday.

Overall honours remains anyone’s game, with Australian boats Chutzpah, Mistral, Midnight Rambler and Quest in the running.

It was an eventful start to the 77th edition of the race on Boxing Day, with both Andoo Comanche and Wild Oats doing penalty turns within the opening 20 minutes.