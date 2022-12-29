Former champ's verbals backfire at world darts

England’s Chris Dobey celebrates victory over former champion Gary Anderson of Scotland in the third round of the world darts championship in London.

Gary Anderson’s verbals backfired on him as the two-time champion was upset by Chris Dobey in the third round of the world darts championship in London.

England’s Dobey reeled off four straight sets to complete a huge 4-1 victory over his former mentor from Scotland at Alexandra Palace.

It was Anderson’s earliest exit since 2014, and Dobey revealed he was motivated by an exchange of words in the final break.

Dobey told broadcaster Sky Sports: "Gary said something to us in the last break and I didn't like it. It annoyed me and there was no way he was winning the game after that.

"I came out and tried to forget about it. He is a class lad, everyone knows that, but I didn't agree with what he said. I had one job and I made sure I was winning this game.

"It was a big win, Gary is a class lad, one of the big names in darts and has been for a while, so it is a massive win. I never gave up. That's the kind of lad I am, always fighting to the end. I am delighted to get the win."

Pressed on the exchange, Dobby added: "After what was said on stage, you start thinking things, but I came out to do one thing and got it done. I don't know if he was playing mind tricks, but I am the winner. Who cares? If he was playing mind tricks, he doesn't need to as he is a class act.”

Luke Walker/Getty Images Scotland’s Gary Anderson couldn’t talk his way into the final 16 at the world darts championship.

Dobey also had revenge on his mind after being beaten by Anderson in a world championship classic back in 2018.

“Obviously playing Gary here a few years ago, that was still on my mind and I wanted that revenge on him,” said Dobey who is through to the last 16 for the fourth time in five years.

“I’ve been working really hard on my finishing lately, and every chance he gave me I took, so I’m delighted to get that big win.”

In other third round action, Jose de Sousa (Portugal) produced another spirited fightback, recovering from 3-0 down to dump out Ryan Searle (England) in a dramatic seven-set battle.

And Alan Soutar (Scotland) won 12 of the last 13 legs to beat UK Open champion Danny Noppert (Netherlans) and reach the last 16 for a second straight year.

New Zealand’s sole representative, Ben Robb, lost his first round match 3-1 to England’s Mickey Mansell.