Tuatara show their best and worst sides, splitting games against Giants

The Auckland Tuatara split their games against the Adelaide Giants at North Harbour Stadium on Friday, bouncing back from a terrible performance to produce a memorable night.

The first game of the double header was as bad as it could possibly get from a Warriors point of view.

They were thrashed 14-1 in the seven inning game, without recording a single hit, but in the night game, they won 5-2, thanks in no small part to pitcher Wei-Chun Weng, threw a complete game, and second baseman Wyatt Hoffman.

Overall, it turned out to be an OK day for the Tuatara, but that first game has to be one of the most miserable in the club’s short history.

Their only run coming from a hit-by-pitch, then three walks in the first inning.

The Giants scored six runs in the top half of that first inning, with three of those runs coming off Chien Yu, who only lasted two thirds of an inning.

With the game lost, Tuatara manager Steve Mintz, threw in Kiwi pitcher Maclain Roberts for the seventh inning and he gave up five hits and two walks, as the Giants added five more runs to their tally.

Things needed to start better for the Tuatara in the second game and thankfully for them, they were, even if the bats stayed quiet.

The Tuatara loaded the bases in the first inning, with one out, thanks to two more hitters getting plunked and another walk. But Lyle Lin grounded into a double play, so nothing came of it.

Runs did come for both teams in the third inning, Ryan January hitting a home run to right field for the Giants, followed by Matt Feinstein scoring from a Clayton Campbell sacrifice fly.

The Tuatara went up 2-1 in the fourth inning and in the sixth, they did something they hadn’t done in the previous 13 innings on Friday, hit the ball to the outfield, with Tui Amosa’s single, following Kamu Tsuchida’s walk.

Then came the highlight moment of the game as Hoffman blasted a three-run home run to left field to make the score 5-1.

It was Hoffman’s first home run for the Tuatara and it was one the club desperately needed.

“I was trying to get a pitch I could handle, I got 3-0 and jumped on his heater,” Hoffman said of his bomb. “I got the pitch I wanted and didn’t miss.”

It was the Tuatara’s Taiwanese Night at North Harbour Stadium and the club’s excellent work with Auckland’s Taiwanese community paid off as there were hundreds of avid spectators amongst the crowd of 1654, waving the Taiwan flag, while wearing Tuatara merchandise.

For Hoffman to hit his home run in those circumstances made it all the more sweeter.

“It was pretty good,” he said. “Taiwanese night, a lot of fans that came out tonight in support, so it was beautiful.”

Having played so poorly in the opening two games against the Giants, there was the feeling that the Tuatara really needed this win and those at the club will hope this will inspire them for Saturday’s game.

“It was huge,” Hoffman said.

“Those two games kind of killed us, but we went into the locker room and rallied up as a team and we show cased what we can do.”