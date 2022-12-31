Welsh star Gerwyn Price apologises for inappropriate gesture, talks of rugby return

Gerwyn Price – pictured during his world darts championship win over Jose de Sousa – has apologised for a gesture deemed offensive to disabled people.

Gerwyn Price and Britain’s Sky Sports network have apologised after the Welsh darts star made an inappropriate gesture on television at the PDC World Darts Championships.

Price – the 2021 world champion, tournament top seed and world No 1 – found himself in hot water after pulling a facial gesture during his 4-1 win over Jose de Sousa in a top-16 match at London’s Alexandra Palace on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

The Daily Mail reported: “Having missed a third successive triple 20 attempt, 'The Iceman' turned and gesticulated in frustration, sticking his tongue behind his bottom lip and holding his hands out in front of him to signal his frustration.”

British newspapers reported that Price’s gesture could be interpreted seen as offensive to disabled people.

Sky Sports issued an on-air apology and PDC also issued a statement, saying Price had apologised “for any distress he may have caused”.

“Gerwyn has been reminded of the standards expected of him as a professional,’’ the statement, issued via The Daily Star, said. “He stressed to us that it was a spontaneous gesture and he did not intend for it to cause offence.

“He is upset to think that anyone may think otherwise and would like to apologise sincerely for any distress he may have caused.”

Screengrab/Sky Sports Wales' Gerwyn Price pulls a face during his PDC world darts game with Portugal's Jose de Sousa.

But, the Level Playing Field charity, which advocates for better sporting access for disabled people, called on Price to apologise in person.

“Sky Sports have apologised, but Gerwyn Price should be coming forward to explain why he decided to conduct himself in that way and apologise,’’ Level Playing Field’s statement said.

“Gerwyn Price is in the public eye as an elite darts player. By making a derogatory gesture that has historically been used to abuse disabled people, he is showcasing a sport that is not welcoming or inclusive.”

Mike Owen/Getty Images : Gerwyn Price of Wales celebrates during his fourth round win over Portugal’s Jose de Sousa.

Meanwhile, Price spoke before his clash with de Sousa about his desire to return playing rugby in 2023.

Now 37, he played in Wales’ premier rugby league for Neath and Cross Keys and had brief stints with the Glasgow Warriors professional rugby team and the South Wales Scorpions rugby league sides.

Former Wales international Mark Ring said after Price’s 2021 world darts win that the former hooker could have played for Wales and the British and Irish Lions if he had applied himself to rugby at a younger age.

Price admitted in an interview with Sky Sports this week that he misses rugby.

"I'm constantly thinking about my old life and when I used to play rugby, when I used to be in a bit better shape to what I am now, I didn't have to suck it in as much back in the day," he quipped.

"I miss it, I miss my old life and I just want a little bit of it back so I spoke to my wife about it a couple of months ago, if there's one weekend I'm off then I'm going to put my boots back on and try to get myself back in shape and back on the field because I just need to do something I really enjoy again, which I really miss."

Price will meet Germany’s Gabriel Clemens (seeded 25th) in the world quarterfinals on New Year’s Day.

Other match-ups are: Michael Smith, England, 4th seed) v Stephen Bunting, England, 21st), Dimitri van den Bergh (Belgium, 15) v Johnny Clayton (Wales, 7th), Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands, 3rd) v Chris Dobney (England, 22nd).