Peter Burling's eyes on prize as SailGP resumes

Peter Burling and his New Zealand SailGP need to "switch back on" in Singapore.

Peter Burling and his New Zealand SailGP team are thinking big as the global league resumes in Singapore this weekend.

The Kiwis sit second to defending champions Australia on a tight table with four events to go in this season - Singapore, Sydney, Christchurch and the grand final in San Francisco.

The key is to stay in the top three and make the US$1m winner-takes all race in San Francisco and the big money is firmly on their minds.

Racing resumes after a seven-week break and Burling and Blair Tuke are eager to tap back into the building momentum of their second season that sees them having won two events, claimed race wins in every regatta, and had an eight-race winning streak in the middle of the season.

The core of the New Zealand team haven’t been idle during their time out of the 50-foot foiling catamarans.

They spent the lead-up to Christmas stepping up Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup testing programme in the half-scale foiling monolhull, and Josh Junior capped off his year by claiming handicap honours in the Sydney to Hobart aboard Australian 52-foot entry Celestial.

There’s been some downtime with families for a much-needed rest, but Burling senses the excitement in his crew as they go through their practice routines ahead of racing on Saturday and Sunday (7pm starts NZT) as SailGP makes its Asian debut in Singapore.

“The key is to switch back on. We’re trying to get back into things nice and efficiently. We are looking forward to that challenge and I think we’re in relatively good shape,” Burling tells Stuff from Singapore.

“We’re really happy with the progress we have been making. It was nice to get a couple of regatta wins on the board in the middle of the season.

SAILGP New Zealand have been regular race winners during their second season in SailGP.

“It feels like every event we are learning a whole heap and continuing to push ourselves and evolve.”

Burling admits tweaking things can lead to some inconsistencies – and that may continue over the next four months – but they are looking at the bigger picture.

“Obviously our goal is to try to win the season which means, you’ve got to be the best come San Francisco in four events time,” he said.

“We are making sure we do everything we can to get into that top three, and it’s super tight at the top of the table.

“For us, it’s not just about getting to the final, but getting there in really good shape to try and win it.”

SAILGP SailGP brings racing action close to the spectators.

Singapore will likely provide a real test for all the teams.

The forecast is for winds at the lower end of the spectrum that will mean using the big wingsails and the threat of dropping off the foils. Gains and losses will come quickly on the short course set on the city’s downtown foreshore.

“It’s going to make things pretty interesting,” Burling, who has previous racing experience in Singapore, said.

“This event will probably be different to the next three in terms of the wind. We are making sure we are as prepared as we can be.”

Hauling in Australia, who started strongly with two wins but then struggled only to come back and claim the last regatta in Dubai, will be one goal.

But New Zealand will be looking over their shoulders, as big improvers France and the consistent British stay close. Denmark, Canada and the United States are not out of the grand final equation yet in an increasingly even fleet of nine teams.

AT A GLANCE - SINGAPORE SAILGP

When: Saturday and Sunday, 7pm NZT, coverage on Sky Sport.

NZ team: Driver: Peter Burling. Wing Trimmer: Blair Tuke. Flight Controller: Andy Maloney. Grinders: Josh Junior, Marcus Hansen, Louis Sinclair. Strategist: Liv Mackay. Coach: Ray Davies.

Points after 7 of 11 events: Australia 60, New Zealand 51, France 50, Gt Britain 48, Denmark 42, Canada 40, United States 39, Spain 22, Switzerland 16.

NZ’s season so far: 2 regatta wins (Plymouth, Copenhagen); 3 finals (2nd in St Tropez); 13 race wins, including 8 in a row.