Black Sticks men's duo set to face Netherlands clubmates at FIH Hockey World Cup

Nic Woods, in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will captain the Black Sticks at the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup.

Two Black Sticks players are set to square off with a couple of clubmates in a crucial men’s hockey World Cup game against the Netherlands in India.

The 16-team FIH World Cup tournament starts on Friday with the Black Sticks - ranked ninth in the world - up against the Netherlands (third), tournament rookies Chile (22nd) and Malaysia (11th) in Pool C.

New Zealand - whose best World Cup effort is four seventh-place finishes since 1973 - bully off against the Chileans in Bhubaneswar in the Odisha region on Saturday night.

They then face the Netherlands - three-time World Cup winners and silver medallists in 2018 - on Monday in a match that should decide the pool winner.

That encounter could amount to a reunion for Black Sticks forward Sam Lane and midfielder Sean Findlay with their Oranje-Rood Dutch premier league teammates, goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak and midfielder Tijmen Reijenga.

The winners of the four pools will automatically advance to the quarterfinals. The second and third placed sides compete in a crossover round to decide the last four quarterfinalists.

The Black Sticks should beat Chile, the four-time South American Games silver medallists who have qualified for their first World Cup.

Coach Greg Nicol’s Kiwi side will also be favoured against Malaysia, having beaten them 3-1 in their last encounter in Tokyo in 2019 after winning series in New Zealand in 2016 and Malaysia in 2016.

The Black Sticks should, at least, make the crossover round as they attempt to improve on their ninth place finish at the last World Cup, also in Bhubaneswar, in 2018 - and their disappointing fifth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

John Cowpland/Photosport New Zealand's Simon Child, pictured at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, returns to the Black Sticks' 2023 World Cup hockey squad.

Nicol, a former South Africa striker, has a solid core of experienced players in his squad, led by veteran forward Simon Child (288 caps), defenders Blair Tarrant (233) and Kane Russell (183), captain Nic Woods (146), recalled midfielder Nick Ross (138) and forward Jake Smith (108).

Woods, Tarrant, Russell and Black Sticks midfielder Adrian Sarikaya play together in Germany’s Feldhockey Bundesliga for Hamburger Polo Club.

Child, 34, returns to international hockey’s big-time after missing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and last year’s Commonwealth Games due to business and family commitments.

The Aucklander - who has 144 goals (at an average of one every two games) made his Black Sticks debut in 2005 against Malaysia and still looms as one of the current team’s most likely scoring threats.

Ross, who led Otago to their first national men’s title in 2022, did not play international hockey last year.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Nick Ross controls the ball under pressure from Australian opponents at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old midfielder is expected to shore up the Black Ferns defence which was tested in some challenging FIH Pro League games late last year.

“Having not played since the Tokyo Olympics, I’m really looking forward to joining the team again and hope to bring some value to the group,’’ Ross said at the time of his selection in December.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sam Lane has become a key striker for the Black Sticks.

Lane (30 goals in 89 appearances) and Russell (90 goals in 183 outings) are deadly dragflick exponents who will boost the Black Sticks’ set piece firepower.

The Black Sticks have a blend of youth and experience with 19-year-old defender Charlie Morrison, a Junior Black Sticks graduate, poised for his debut.

Nicol will be at his first World Cup as Black Sticks head coach. He stepped up in December 2021 after serving as an assistant-coach at the 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio Olympics.

He acknowledged while naming his squad that “the defensive end is obviously something we’ve been working on and so to have the experience of Nick [Ross] available for selection, as well as a young talent in Charlie [Morrison], is really exciting’’.

HNZ Black Sticks Men coach Greg Nicol

Pool A is headed by world number one and Commonwealth Games champions Australia - coached by ex-Black Sticks mentor Colin Batch and captained by 402- cap Tasmanian defender Eddie Ockenden - up against seventh-ranked Argentina.

Defending champions Belgium, who beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the 2018 final, will be favoured in Pool B but won’t have things their own way against fourth-ranked Germany.

Fifth-ranked England and India (sixth) fight it out in Pool D.

AT A GLANCE

15TH FIH MEN’S HOCKEY WORLD CUP

When: January 13 to 29.

Where: Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.

Pools

A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa.

B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan.

C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile.

D: India, England, Spain, Wales.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Black Sticks in a team huddle against Australia in 2022.

Black Sticks

Squad: Dom Dixon, Leon Hayward, Blair Tarrant, Dane Lett, Nic Woods (c), Charlie Morrison*, Nick Ross, Simon Yorston, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Hayden Phillips, Sean Findlay, Joe Morrison, Kim Kingstone, Sam Lane, Jake Smith, Sam Hiha, Simon Child. Travelling reserves: Connor Greentree, David Brydon. (* denotes debutant).

Pool draw

v Chile, Saturday Jan 14, 10.30pm (NZ time).

v Netherlands, Monday Jan 16, 10.30pm (NZ time).

v Malaysia, Thursday Jan 19, 8.30pm (NZ time).

Crossover playoffs start on January 22.

Final on January 29.

Live coverage on Spark Sport.

Most World Cup titles

4-Pakistan

3-Australia, Netherlands, Germany.

New Zealand’s previous placings

1973: 7th. 1975: 7th. 1982: 7th. 1986: 9th. 1998: 10th. 2002: 9th. 2006: 8th. 2010: 9th. 2014: 7th. 2018th: 9th.

Did you know?

New Zealand finished seventh at the 1975 World Cup, but won the Olympic Games gold medal in 1976 at Montreal.