Sam Hiha brace gives Black Sticks opening win over Chile at men's hockey World Cup

At Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela: Black Sticks 3 (Sam Lane 9’, Sam Hiha 11’, 18’) Chile 1 (Ignacio Contardo 49’).

The Black Sticks have started their men's hockey World Cup campaign in positive fashion after beating tournament rookies Chile 3-1 in India on Saturday.

Sam Hiha’s brace after Sam Lane’s opener gave New Zealand a commanding three-goal after 18 minutes and Chile, who are ranked 22nd, could only reply with Ignacio Contardo’s late consolation.

The Black Sticks’ next match in Pool C will be decisive, against the third-ranked Netherlands on Monday, with the pool winners advancing straight to the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands are one of the favourites after finishing second to men’s world champions Belgium at the last World Cup in India in 2018.

Defeating Chile means the ninth-ranked Kiwis should progress to the knockout stages because the teams finishing second and third in the pool stages advance to crossover matches to decide the quarterfinalists.

The Black Sticks’ final pool match is on Thursday against Malaysia, who are ranked 11th. They have never won the men’s World Cup since its inception in 1971.