Three-day hike part of challenge to swim all of South Island's 344 lakes

Liana Smith trekked to the remote Lake Unknown in Mt Aspiring National Park as part of the Southern Lakes Swimming Club’s Lake Attack 2023 challenge.

Liana Smith hiked for three days to plunge into Otago’s remote Lake Unknown and do her part in a challenge to swim all 344 lakes in the South Island.

Smith is a hiking guide and accomplished swimmer who completed the “triple crown” of New Zealand swims last year – swimming Lake Taupo (40.2km), Cook Strait (22km) and Foveaux Strait (28km).

She is also a member of the Queenstown-based Southern Lakes Swimming Club, which established the Lake Attack Aotearoa 2023 challenge, encouraging swimmers everywhere to help complete the goal of swimming all 344 South Island lakes before May.

“I love pushing myself, and I'm in constant pursuit to find my physical and mental limits in life,” Smith said.

The challenge gave her an excuse to take on the solo expedition to Lake Unknown, in Mt Aspiring National Park, which had been on her adventure list for a few years.

It is also the most remote and ambitious of the 50 swims logged so far on the Lake Attack website.

Paul Jaquin Lake Alta was about 8C when Southern Lakes Swimming Club members went for a New Year’s Day swim.

Others include a New Year's Day swim in chilly Lake Alta at the Remarkables ski area, undertaken by several members of the club including Paul Jaquin​ who swam in the 8C water without a wetsuit.

“It’s nice and warm once you’ve walked up there,” he said.

Club president Sheena Ashford-Tait said the idea for Lake Attack followed an annual challenge the club held with the Wānaka Lake Swimmers Club.

Paul Jaquin Southern Lakes Swimming Club members swim in Lake Alta at the Remarkables ski area on New Year's Day as part of the Lake Attack challenge.

Committee members were advised the goal was “absolutely crazy and probably impossible, but they should try”.

Previous challenges included competitions between the clubs to swim the perimeter of their local lakes and ‘Swimming Scrabble’, which involved swimming in lakes with really complicated names.

This new challenge was open to everyone and people needed to swim for only 10 minutes to log the event.

Paul Jaquin Alex Nichol swims in the chilly waters of Lake Alta, at The Remarkables, on New Year’s Day.

The 344 South Island lakes were those identified on Topographic maps, but more were being added as people found them, Ashford-Tait said.

Swimmers were also encouraged to log useful information on water quality and biodiversity, which would be collated by club members.

The challenge opened on Christmas Day and there had already been participants from the south, Christchurch and Blenheim.

Paul Jaquin Southern Lakes Swimming Club members head into Lake Wakatipu for a Lake Attack swim challenge.

“It’s going really well. We’ve got a lot of people out there finding remote lakes and doing the ones that are easier to get to.”

While they would like to see every lake swum, the website does warn swimmers to be safe, not swim if the water quality is not suitable, and avoid spreading lake nasties such as didymo.

Outdoor and cold water swimming had grown enormously in popularity in recent years, particularly in Europe, Ashford-Tait said.

Paul Jaquin Queenstown swimmer Paul Jaquin at Hidden Lake in Fiordland.

Most South Island lakes would remain warm until May, she said.

“Disclaimer: everyone has their own interpretation of what ‘warm’ means.”

Some lakes such as Te Anau were about 20C, while others were colder – such as Lake Alta, which was about 9C.

Paul Jaquin Queenstown swimmer Jacob Marriott takes to the snow after a swim in Lake Alta at The Remarkables ski area.

“For most of us who are into this, it’s not an issue. We’ve got a lot of people who get straight into the water without a wetsuit.”

Queenstown teenager Jacob Marriott is leading the statistics on the group’s website so far with the most swims completed (23), the longest time swimming (370 minutes) and the furthest distance swum (11.3km).

“I think he’s making it a mission before he heads off on his OE,” Ashford-Tait said.