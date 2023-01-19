Late Malaysian goal sees Black Sticks men fall to third in group at World Cup

Hayden Phillips opened the scoring for the Black Sticks against Malaysia, but they ultimately lost 3-2.

At Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar: Malaysia 3 (Faizal Saari 8’, 56’, Razie Rahim 42’) Black Sticks 2 (Hayden Phillips 51’, Sam Lane 52’)

The Black Sticks men look set for a tough crossover match against hosts India after a last-gasp loss to Malaysia at the Hockey World Cup.

A late winner from Malaysia’s Faizal Saari saw New Zealand lose their final group game 3-2 on Thursday in India – which sees them finish third in the four team pool C.

New Zealand recovered from 2-0 down to level the contest at 2-2 with two goals in two minutes late in the game. Saari, who opened the scoring in the eighth minute, netted the match-winner, calmly slotting past goalkeeper Leon Hayward with four minutes left.

Depending on the outcomes of the final day of round play, New Zealand will face the second placed team from group D on Monday (NZ time), which is likely to be hosts India, or England.

Malaysia looked headed for a crucial win when Razie Rahim scored to make it 2-0 late in the third quarter.

Trailing 2-0, New Zealand rallied late with Malaysia down to 10 players with Azahar Amirul off for a yellow card.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sam Lane scored New Zealand's second goal against Malaysia with a cracking drag flick.

New Zealand removed their goalkeeper for an extra attacker and it had an immediate effect.

Hayden Phillips pulled a goal back for the Black Sticks after the ball took a deflection when it looked to be heading wide of the goal.

The Black Sticks made it two goals in two minutes with Sam Lane hammering the ball home from the penalty corner to make it 2-2.

A draw would have been enough for New Zealand to finish second in the group, but Malaysia pushed hard for the win in the closing stages.

Saari had the final say with his late goal earning Malaysia victory and their first win against New Zealand at a men's World Cup.

There was one final chance for New Zealand to level, but Sam Hiha couldn't connect from close range with the Malaysian goalkeeper off his line.