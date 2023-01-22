Tiaan Whelpton twice equals his 100m record time at same meet

Tiaan Whelpton twice equalled his joint ownership of the New Zealand resident record for the men's 100m on Saturday.

He registered 10.18 in the heats before matching that mark in the final at Saturday's Potts Classic in Hastings.

In a remarkable statistical quirk, Whelpton also recorded 10.18 at the same meet 12 months ago to equal the New Zealand resident record of Joseph Millar set in 2017.

While there was a tinge of frustration he did not claim the outright record, the 22-year-old offered clear evidence in far from perfect conditions that one day he will claim the record outright.

Whelpton, who ran a wind-aided 10.14 mark at the Lovelock Classic in Timaru two weeks ago, powered out of the blocks to romp to an emphatic victory in his heat with that 10.18 time – also an equal PB - achieved with a slight tailwind of 0.4m/s.

In the final, he repeated the time to the one hundredth of a second, this time with a 0.0m/s wind, finishing clear of Hamish Gill (10.57), a former national 100m silver and bronze medallist, with the veteran Millar third in 10.79.

John Cowpland/Photosport Tiaan Whelpton competes at the New Zealand track and field championships in Hastings last March.

“I’m super happy. The goal for me is to slip into the 10.1s more consistently and being able to do that in [Saturday's] conditions, which were more difficult than last year, I’m definitely happy with that,” Whelpton said.

“I was talking to my dad, and he said if I dipped across the line in the heat, I would have run a PB. I said, ‘no worries, I’ll dip in the final’, which I did, but I still got the same time.”

New Zealand 200m champion and 2022 world championship representative Georgia Hulls revealed her sharpness over 100m by running down Livvy Wilson to triumph in a time of 11.69 (-0.8m/s) on her home track.

Hulls, who is coached by James Mortimer, was given a tough examination by Wilson her training partner, who led for the first half of the race and crossed the line 0.09 adrift in second. Brooke Somerfield (Athletics Tauranga) rounded out the top three, posting 11.95.

Alisha Lovrich Georgia Hulls triumphed in the women's 100m at the Potts Classic on her home track in Hastings.

Hometown favourite Holly Manning mounted a successful defence of the feature race of the meet – the Sylvia Potts Memorial 800m – to battle to a hard-earned victory from Stella Pearless.

Manning staved off a late charge from the vastly improving Pearless to win by 0.50 in 2:05.52 with the second-place finisher rewarded with a PB by more than two seconds.

James Preston repelled the challenge of Maltese athlete Jared Micallef to secure the men’s 800m victory in a meet record time of 1:48.05.

The fast-finishing Rosa Twyford, the former national U20 champion, grabbed third by 0.08 from Jenny Hauke, recording 2:08.28.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Eliza McCartney gained a confidence-boosting win in the women's pole vault at the Potts Classic.

Meanwhile, 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney claimed a confidence-boosting victory in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 4.36m. McCartney came into the competition struggling with illness and competing off a shortened eight-stride run-up.

She surprised even herself to defeat a below-par Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Imogen Ayris (4.21m) and national champion Olivia McTaggart (who no-heighted at 4.36m) with a 15cm improvement on the height she cleared when third behind both Ayris and McTaggart at the Pre-Potts meet on Wednesday.

McCartney, who is feeling her way back into competition after a lengthy injury-enforced absence, required two attempts to clear at her opening height of 4.06m and wriggled over at 4.21 at the third time of asking. The 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist then revealed her battling qualities by sailing clear at 4.36m with her third attempt.

“I woke up sick this morning, which was unfortunate, so I wasn’t feeling 100%,” McCartney said.

“It was a tough competition and that’s why I pulled the pin after clearing 4.36m, but I’m really pleased with how it went.

“At the moment, the focus is to jump consistently in competition again, so I competed off a shorter run up because it takes a variable out and I can focus on jumping.”