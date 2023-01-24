Toughest adventure race crushes all entrants, again

The Revenant adventure race covers 200km of Southland mountains and bush, with competitors allowed 60 hours to complete it. In five years, only four people have finished the race.

Dean Stewart knew he was probably buggered.

For two days he’d pushed himself over 150kms of exposed Southland high country as part of New Zealand’s toughest adventure race, The Revenant.

And there was still 50kms to go - but first the 19-year-old needed reach the next checkpoint by 6.33pm to make the cutoff and be allowed to continue.

Coming up the last ridge just after 6pm on Saturday, rising 400m from a chiselled gully to the tussocked tops, Stewart knew he would be taking it to the wire.

He didn’t know exactly what the time was, as runners aren’t allowed any technology on course – no phones, no GPS, no watches.

But looking to the sky and tracking the sun, he sensed he was running out of time.

There was nothing for it though, just keep on climbing, legs, poles, arms all pumping, and get to the top as best he could. Only then would he know if he’d done enough.

The race had begun 45 hours earlier, at sunset on Thursday, 40 competitors plunging down through tussock and Spaniard grass to find the first of 14 checkpoints, around the 50km course.

Mike White/Stuff Shaun Collins finishes the 2023 Revenant adventure race after missing the cutoff for the start of lap three.

That 50km loop has to be completed four times, but with cutoff times after laps two and three for competitors’ safety. The whole 200kms need to be finished in 60 hours.

No outside assistance is allowed. Competitors can snatch sleep along the way, but that eats into the time they have to get around the course.

It’s almost impossible, and The Revenant crushes most who toe the start line.

In five years, only four people have finished.

Last year nobody did.

This year, it looked like the same thing would happen.

Mike White/Stuff Dunedin’s Chris Taylor on the first night of the 2023 Revenant adventure race.

Many entrants had spent hours searching for checkpoints in the dark, retracing their steps, checking compass bearings, second-guessing their navigation, only for dawn to uncover how close they’d been all the time.

The descents from mountaintop to valley floor crucified their legs, the climbs back up to faraway ridges blew their lungs, and ate into any strength they had left.

The rain came, gave way to baking heat, but was then replaced by an icy southerly front.

By Saturday morning, most had dropped out or missed the cutoff times.

Among them were favourites Ian Evans and Shaun Collins, who had both previously completed the race.

In a group with Invercargill’s Michael Mitchell, they lost valuable hours on the first night searching for checkpoints. That meant they couldn’t contemplate sleeping, as they pushed to keep on schedule.

Nearing the 30-hour cutoff to finish lap two, they had just one more checkpoint to pass. But in the dark it eluded them, only to be revealed at dawn, when it was too late.

An hour later, they jogged the final ridge back to race headquarters, each knowing they could have gone further if they’d made the cutoff.

Mike White/Stuff Laura Pattie, left, Jean Beaumont and Andreas Borger descend rocks near the Welcome Rock trail during the 2023 Revenant adventure race.

Mitchell was still beaming, however, having loved the experience, the course’s twists and tricks adding excitement.

“Have fun, go fast,” he smiled. “You can win GODZone and Coast to Coast, and the Revenant and all that stuff, but if you don’t have fun, there’s no point, it’s a waste of time.”

Everyone who fails to complete the course has to tap the special bottle of Revenant whisky to signify they’re done. Only those who finish four laps are allowed to drink from it.

When Callum Wilkie tapped out, he thanked race organiser Scott Worthington: “I’m really glad I found my limit.”

“That’s what it’s all about,” acknowledged Worthington.

Some didn’t even make it around a single lap, despite 24 hours on the course.

When one tailender likened it to a vast round of golf – “I go all over the place, but the view is always beautiful” – Worthington replied, “Yeah, but you’re probably a bit over par today.”

Karl Watson managed two laps, but knew his mind was wandering far off track, hallucinations born from lack of sleep dogging him as he made his way through the Nokomai Valley’s bush.

Mike White/Stuff Dean Stewart at night during the 2023 Revenant adventure race.

Every rock looked like a pen of sheep; a Lego man was following him; and a miniature Amish family sat watching from the riverbank.

He tried talking with the Lego man, but never got a reply.

By late-Saturday afternoon, only Dean Stewart was left in the race, nearing the end of his third lap.

He’d taken time off from working on his family’s sheep farm near Wyndham, Southland, for the event, and his mother, Yvonne, was waiting for him at race headquarters.

“He stays pretty calm no matter what comes his way,” she said. “And he always comes home at the end of the day.”

A keen hunter, Stewart once took a small pack-down rifle with him on an adventure race, and shot two chamois en route. He cut the back straps from them and carried them with him to the finish.

As he was cheered and clapped in to the finish of lap three, the official race watch confirmed what Stewart thought – he was 30 minutes over the cutoff time. His race, and this year’s Revenant, was over.

He stood quietly for a while, knowing he probably had the legs to get around another lap, wondering where he might have been able to save time.

Mike White/Stuff 19-year-old Dean Stewart climbs the final ridge on lap three of the 2023 Revenant adventure race.

“Maybe get on the caffeine a bit earlier?” he mused.

But in the end it was pointless – the maybes, the could-have-beens, the shit-I-should-haves.

He’d just have to come back and give it another crack, another year.

“Great event, good spot,” he said to Worthington at the finish tent, “yeah, cheers for that.”