Bad weather helps Auckland Tuatara advance to Australian Baseball League playoffs

Tuatara come back from dead for incredible win over Brisbane.

The bad weather that has plagued the Auckland Tuatara all season helped them reach the Australian Baseball League semi-finals for the second consecutive season.

A wash-out in Game four of the Sydney Blue Sox v Canberra Cavalry series in Sydney on Sunday handed Stephen Mintz’s side a spot in the playoffs.

The Tuatara’s 3-1 loss to the table-topping Brisbane Bandits earlier on Sunday opened the door for the Cavalry to potentially draw level and sneak into the ABL playoffs by way of tiebreaker, had they been able to beat the Blue Sox in their Sunday finale.

But bad weather in Sydney forced the abandonment of the game and ensured the Tuatara remained ahead of their Northeast Division rivals.

Richard Spranger The Auckland Tuatara have made it back into the ABL playoffs.

Mintz’s side, who played in season-best form against the Bandits over the weekend, will travel to Adelaide later in the week for a best of three games semi-final.

It is the second time in three seasons competing in the ABL that the Auckland franchise has qualified for the finals.