Black Sticks win tense marathon penalty shootout to make men's hockey World Cup Super Eight

Star midfielder Sean Findlay says the Black Sticks “did it the hard way’’ after winning a penalty shootout to oust hosts India and make the men’s hockey World Cup quarterfinals against world champions Belgium.

The Black Sticks prevailed 5-4 in an 18-shot decider in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (early Monday NZ time) after the two teams were deadlocked at 3-3 in the crossovers playoff.

Both teams had two opportunities to score and win the game in the tense shootout, but Sam Hiha and Sam Lane missed for New Zealand while India captain Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh were also astray.

On the 17th attempt, Lane gave New Zealand the lead.

Kiwi goalkeeper Leon Hayward then made a great save from Shamsheer Singh to send the Black Sticks through to the Super Eight against world number two Belgium

“We did it the hard way, coming back from goals down and with the missed opportunities early in the shoot-out as well,” man of the match award winner and goalscorer Findlay said on the tournament website.

“But this team has great fighting spirit, and we just gave it our all and it’s a great start to the knockout stage of the tournament.”

The victory means the Black Sticks – who have never finished higher than seventh at a World Cup – are assured of improving on their ninth placing at the last tournament in 2018.

John Davidson/Photosport Leon Hayward made a penalty shootout save to take the Black Sticks into the World Cup quarterfinals. (File photo).

It was a characterful win from the Black Sticks who twice fought back from a two-goal deficit.

Both teams had scoring chances in the first quarter, but India keeper P R Sreejesh denied the Black Sticks and veteran Simon Child blocked a penalty corner attempt by Harmanpreet.

India leapt out to a 2-0 lead in the second quarter after Lalit Upadhyay netted the opener after Sukhjeet smashed home a high volley from a rebound after Hayward had saved Harmanpreet’s drag flick.

Lane pulled a goal back for the Black Sticks just before halftime when Findlay fed Child, whose accurate pass was tapped in by Lane.

Varun Kumar put India 3-1 up with a penalty corner that snuck through the legs of Dom Dixon, but Kane Russell reduced arrears to 3-2 after a penalty corner of his own to set up a frenetic final quarter.

India went into defensive mode, but the more attack-minded Black Sticks were rewarded with a 50th minute equaliser.

Russell initially failed to hit the target with a drag flick from a penalty corner, but Lane’s follow-up shot was superbly deflected into the India goal by Findlay with his back to goal.

With the game deadlocked at 3-3, both sides poured onto attack, with India keeper Krishnan Pathak brilliantly saving several Kiwi shots before the game went to the shootout.

The win was only the Black Sticks’ second of the tournament after a 3-1 opening round victory first-timers Chile and defeats to the Netherlands (4-0) and Malaysia (3-2) in pool play.

After the Kiwis’ playoff victory, The Times of India reported that the outcome had resulted in “utter disbelief’’ and said the Indian team “choked amid high drama’’ and that New Zealand beat India at their own game.

India’s Australian coach Graham Reid lamented the way his side failed to capitalise on their two-goal advantages.

"They got their second or third goal when we gave the ball back to themj just after we had won it; it gave them an opportunity. At this level, you just can’t do that,’’ Reid said at the post-match press conference.

Spain also made the quarterfinals by beating Malaysia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the sides drew 2-2 in regulation time.

The Blacks Sticks will meet Belgium on Tuesday and Spain will face Commonwealth champions and world No 1 Australia.

Germany plays France and Argentina faces South Korea on Monday night for the right to play off against England and the Netherlands respectively in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

The semifinals will be played on Friday with the final set for Sunday.