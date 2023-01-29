Why All Blacks captain Andy Leslie cleaned his teeth with Coca Cola on first big sporting trip

Andy Leslie, a double New Zealand international, remains as passionate about sport today as he did when he first wore the silver fern 57 years ago.

Best known as the All Blacks’ captain from 1974 to 1976, Leslie was an outfielder on The Pilgrims - the New Zealand men’s softball team that played at the first world championships in 1966.

He juggled both sports until the seasons overlapped too much and he decided to focus on rugby.

Four members of the extended Leslie family have played international sport and, at 78, Andy remains actively involved in sport. He was one of five surviving Pilgrims honoured in an on-diamond ceremony at December’s Softball World Cup in Auckland and can still be seen on the sidelines at his beloved Petone Rugby Club on winter Saturdays.

Andy, most Kiwis know you for your rugby feats but how you did you got involved in softball?

“I’d played cricket at school as a wicketkeeper-batsman, but living in Petone a lot of people around me, like Bill Massey, Joe Liddle and Roy St Clair, were playing softball for Railways. So I went down to Memorial Park to play. It was great, cricket took two days, but softball games were over in two hours and it was fast and exciting.

I played for Hutt Valley in the Beatty Cup and Railways in the John Lennons [interclubs], the two tournaments were played back-to-back, so our Christmas holidays were all-softball, it was great fun. My wife-to-be Lesley also played softball.

I’d only been playing for about four years when I got selected for New Zealand [at the first world men’s championships in Mexico City in 1966]. I was over the moon to be selected, softball had a lot higher profile then.”

What are your memories of that tournament?

“I dislocated my shoulder playing rugby and had to pass a fitness test to make the tour. The doc put a couple of shots into my shoulder, and I was pretty relieved when I got a ball in the outfield and was able to throw it to first or second base, no trouble at all.

The tour was a great experience, we stopped off in Hawaii and stayed at Pearl Harbour and toured around America. It was a step in the unknown and no-one knew much about us. [At Mexico City], they raised the Australian flag, not the New Zealand one. We had a young team - Kevin Herlihy was 19, Wayne Baldwin was 16 or 17, I was 21, but we had the experience of [pitcher] Bill Massey and [shortstop] Ross Smith, and Bill Henderson, and we went on and got a bronze medal.”

Didn’t you find a novel way of cleaning your teeth in Mexico?

“Because of the water, everyone got the Mexican Two-step, we all came down with the trots [diarrhea]. Terry Nunns and I were rooming together so we cleaned our teeth with Coca Cola. Being Hutt Valley boys, we didn’t know you could get bottled water. We were getting our sugar fix first thing in the morning.”

When you got back home from Mexico wasn’t there an unexpected bonus?

“In those days the only Government employees who got paid for representing New Zealand were the All Blacks, cricketers and I think the surf lifesavers. I was working at the Woburn Workshops then as an electrical fitter, so I had to take leave without pay. But [Hutt MP] Walter Nash said before we left, ‘if you do well, you’ll be paid’. So I got back pay when I got home.’’

Who was the first in the Leslie family to represent New Zealand?

“Dad [Andy Sr] came out from Linthligow in Scotland at 18 and played soccer here. Then he went back to Edinburgh and played professional football for Hibernian for a couple of years - he might have been one of the first Protestants to play for Hibs! He came back to Wellington and won a couple of Chatham Cups with Petone [in 1928 and 1930] and coached them. He also played four games for New Zealand [in 1936 and 1937].’’

So how did the son of a football international find his niche in another code?

“All my mates played rugby, so I played too. But if ever rugby was cancelled I’d go and get a game of soccer if I could. I could head a ball, trap a ball and kick with both feet. Dad didn’t mind what sport I played as long as I was playing a sport, and I still think that’s important for kids today.”

What did it mean then when your sons John and Martin played test rugby for Scotland?

“John [who played for Otago] was told he wasn’t wanted [for the All Blacks], and Martin [a Wellington flanker] was on the fringes. John was going to play in Japan, but then Jim Telfer wanted him for Scotland. When the boys were first picked for Scotland [in 1998] Lesley and I flew over there on a Wednesday, watched the game and flew back. Like any parent you’ve got to go and watch your kids play their first international.”

So did you support Scotland against the All Blacks for a while?

“At the 1999 World Cup, Chris and Trish Cullen, Christian’s parents, were sitting by us in the stands at Edinburgh [for the Scotland v NZ semifinal]. Martin had made a break and I was cheering him. Chris said, ‘how can you be cheering for Scotland’. I said, ‘it’s my son - blood’s thicker than water’. Then I said: ‘There’s probably a fair chance New Zealand’s going to win this game’ [they did, 30-18].’’

What’s your favourite memory of being an All Black?

Being selected for the first time. I’d played a lot of trial games and had been under the stands listening to a lot of All Black team announcements. I’d hear A R [read out] and get my hopes up, but it would always be A R Sutherland. Same initials, same position. But in ‘74, after they said A R Leslie, I didn’t hear anything after that. Then [Ian] Nectar Stevens gave me a nudge and said, ‘you’re even captain’.

“Ian Kirkpatrick [who’d been dropped as captain] was the next person to congratulate me, and the first telegram I got came from his family. That said a lot about the man, I thought he was the best rugby player in the world then.’’

Was it daunting captaining the All Blacks on debut?

“I found the prospect extremely difficult. After the team was named, I met Lesley for dinner at the hotel and we came home to stay. Next morning was when I realised the enormity of the task at hand. I can still remember eating breakfast and going and being violently ill. I thought, ‘What’s in front of me?’. It was all excitement and delight on the night, but I think the penny dropped. It was bigger than being the Prime Minister, I’ll tell you. You’ve got far more critics.’’

What was it like leading on the field?

“I always felt that the easiest games I played were for the All Blacks because of the quality of the players around you. I got great support from the All Blacks team, we had a lot of provincial captains in the side - guys like Kirky and Tane Norton, and we were experienced. I was 28, 29 and had played 99 games for Wellington at that stage.

The NZ-South Africa rugby rivalry is obviously intense, but did you get on OK with Springboks captain and rival No 8 Morne du Plessis on the 1976 tour?

“Yes, very well. He was a ruthless competitor on the field, but he was a great guy - his father was a Springboks captain too - and we got on well and became friends. I’ve been fortunate enough to go back to South Africa a few times, and it’s always great to catch up with some of the Springboks we played. You’re never short of a bed.”

Do you think your All Blacks team would have won that series with neutral referees?

“That was New Zealand’s decision, they chose to go with home refs, but we had the choice. I think we could have won the last test [with a neutral ref] when there could potentially have been a couple of penalty tries. But we had opportunities in other games and played some bloody good rugby there. Peter Whiting and others had magnificent tours.

The test we did win [15-9 in Bloemfontein] was probably the hardest game I ever played. There was no real enjoyment after … I remember coming off and vomiting at the relief that we had won and kept the series alive.”

You played in the amateur era when All Blacks had day jobs, so what did you do?

“I worked with [1946 to 1954 All Blacks fullback] Bob Scott in a menswear shop in Petone. It began as Bob Scott Menswear then I bought into the business and it became Scott and Leslie. Bob had been a great softballer in his time. We didn’t do much work, but we talked an awful lot. If I made a couple of mistakes on the rugby field, I knew all about it! I was there for 25 years, till I shut the shop in 2000 when business got so hard for sole traders. I kept the wholesale side going, and got into Gilbert rugby balls and developed our own rugby brand, which [son] John carried on with until just before the [Covid-19 pandemic].”

What’s your sporting involvement these days?

“My major involvement is as president of the Rugby Foundation, which looks after the safety and welfare of rugby players in New Zealand. I still go every Saturday when I can to watch the Petone seniors and Colts play, I’m also the patron of the New Zealand Amateur Sports Association, working with the likes of [ex-NZ cricketer] John Morrison to look after the interests of clubs at the grassroots level. Having a strong club structure is important for all sports. I like to play golf - I often play with my old softball teammate Terry Nunns, but I’m not going too good, I’m waiting to get a hip done. I should be an opener for the New Zealand cricket team because I’d be guaranteed to get a hundred every time!”

How do you think the All Blacks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

“We are going to be bloody hard to beat. We’ve got some great players, I’m just hoping they stay injury-free. Other teams are catching up and there’s a lot of pressure now and we’ve seen how nasty that can be [with the recent sacking of coaches such as the Wallabies’ Kiwi coach Dave Rennie). But I think the All Blacks are developing well and I’ve got a lot of hope for them.’’