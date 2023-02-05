Kiwi mountain biker bounces back from classic Aussie hazard

Katie Lawrence lay stretched out on the ground after a high-speed downhill mountain bike crash – but she wasn’t groaning. She was laughing.

The talented Invercargill teenager had arrived for her first taste of international competition, at the Stromlo​ course in Canberra where the first two rounds of the year’s junior world series races would give her the chance to face new challenges.

Speaking of which, the Aussies had been full of teasing, happily explaining the size of the reptiles that had led to the naming of local features like Snake Rock.

She shrugged off such talk as their lighthearted attempt to terrorise Kiwis but then, speeding downhill on a practice run, she’d spotted a group of kangaroos off the edge of the track.

“Next minute one of them bolted in front of my wheel and I crashed to avoid it.’’

The sense of cliché hazard swept her.

“I lay on the ground laughing – until I remembered the size of the ants I’d seen earlier.’’

As big as her fingers, they were.

The motivational prompt enhanced the speed of her recovery and she was swiftly back on her bike.

Lawrence finished the January 21-22 competition proper with a couple of fifth places and her very first UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) points.

So now she has an international ranking a mighty 110th in world female junior racing.

It’s a start. And as a just-turned 16-year-old competing in the under-19 category, having drawn the logistical support of the Team Talleys Kiwi MTB Collective, she’s a competitor brimming with promise.

The sense of momentum has been helped along by a second placing at a recent national series race in Oamaru. Next up are the late-February nationals at Coronet Peak. Then it’s to Brisbane for the Oceanias, in mid-March and then to Europe, building up points in junior world series races

Supplied Downhill mountain biker Katie Lawrence.

Right now she’s busy speaking to Southland businesses and organisations to support her European tour.

The Kiwi Collective team manager Scott Woods said Lawrence had been selected for support after satisfying a criteria based 75% on results and 25% on attitude.

The collective provided logistical support to face the highs and lows of training, racing and travelling – particularly around Europe which was considered the pinnacle of the sport, where World Cup races could draw audiences of more than 35,000.

The team raised sponsorship money and had a private benefactor, so could pay for vehicle travel, race entries and accommodation, but that still left riders personally responsible for their bike, food, airfares and insurances, so they still needed to raise money.

“Our goal as a team is to help riders get ‘seen’ by the professional XCO mountain bike teams and hopefully get picked up,’’ he said.