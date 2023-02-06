Kiwi teenager killed in avalanche an 'outstanding skier' and 'role model'

The 17-year-old New Zealander killed in an avalanche in Austria was talented young skier Will Cookson, from Canterbury.

Cookson, who attended Christchurch Boys’ High School, was one of three people reported killed after scores of avalanches in Tyrol and Vorarlberg, in western Austria.

He was in Austria competing in the Freeride Junior World Championships in Kappl, alongside two other young Kiwis, in late January.

The exact details of the tragedy have not been confirmed, but according to local police Cookson was alone in the open ski area at Kaltenbach ski resort, in Tyrol, about 12.15pm on Saturday local time [12.15am Sunday NZ time], news agency APA reported.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi teenager reportedly among three killed in avalanches in Austria

* Weather kills 17 across Europe as snow disrupts traffic, closes down schools



Many have paid tribute to Cookson on social media, saying he was a “fine young man taken way too soon”.

“You will always be in our hearts Will. Was a pleasure to grow up skiing with you, watching you shred right to the end. Fly high and rest in peace,” one post read.

Cookson grew up on a Mid-Canterbury farm and began competing in skiing at age 9, according to a profile piece from the Inspire Foundation, who gave him a grant to head to the world championships.

Christchurch Boys’ High School headmaster Nic Hill said Cookson was “always smiling”.

Hill said Cookson was a prefect at Adams house as Year 13 student and highly regarded by his peers.

“He was a role model and a world-class athlete.”

Cookson had an “amazing” group of friends who had been looking after each other since they learnt of the tragedy, Hill said.

Senior students would meet on Tuesday to discuss any further support that may be required.

“This will be felt by the wider community,” he said.

Cookson was part of the school snow sports team since 2019and competed at Canterbury and South Island Championships, according to the high school’s website.

In 2021 he was a member of the winning CBHS Team that competed in the South Island Slopestyle Championships, taking an individual bronze in this event.

He was crowned overall NZ U16 champion after competing in the NZ Junior Freeride Nationals at the Remarkables and Mt Olympus ski fields, the website says. Cookson was awarded his Gold Blazer for skiing in 2022. The school called him an “outstanding skier”.

Thirty avalanches were reported by 5.30pm (Central European Time) on Saturday in Tyrol alone, APA reported. According to the BBC, Austrian authorities put in place a level four avalanche alert – the second highest – following intense snowfall and wind.

In Vorarlberg, a 55-year-old German winter sports enthusiast missing since Friday evening was found dead under an avalanche. A 32-year-old Chinese skier also died in an avalanche in Ötztal on Friday, it was reported.

Some people were rescued alive, including a 37-year-old Australian woman who was reportedly swept away and buried up to her neck.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, hampered by weather conditions.

“We are aware of reports of at least five people killed in avalanches in Austria and Switzerland. For privacy reasons no further information will be provided,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said.

The Cookson family are well known in the Hororata community with father Tim and mother Lucy becoming the fourth generation to farm in the area.

His father was third in the Young Farmer of the Year contest in 2003 and is the current vice president of the Windwhistle Winter Sports Club. The club runs the Mt Olympus Ski Club in Canterbury where both Will and his two siblings became accomplished young skiers.

A recent edition of Malvern News said Will Cookson was in France competing and training at Les Arcs prior to competing at the Freeride Junior World Championships.

His younger brother, who is also an accomplished skier, travelled with him and competed in the Under 16 categories at Les Arc.

According to the newsletter, Cookson’s older brother was also in Europe at the same time, competing on the Freeride World Qualifier Circuit.

Cookson told Malvern News he was grateful to Malvern Lions and the Inspire Foundation who supported him financially to get to Europe.

Tim Cookson is on the Christchurch Boys’ High School board of trustees, while Lucy Cookson has had community roles in the Anglican Church in Hororata.

Cookson’s death is the second tragedy to hit the tight-knit New Zealand snow sport community in three months after snowboarding champ Samuel Finnemore, 19, died in a tragic accident after he fell through a glass window at his Christchurch student flat on October 31.

Finnemore was an accomplished snowboarder from Auckland who won several national age group titles, including the men’s snowboard competition at the Torpedo 7 NZ Showdown Rookie Fest held at Cardrona skifield in 2019.

Cookson's family declined to comment at this time.