Drug addict to running addict: The troubled trek that turned Jay's life around

After years of heavy drug abuse, Hamilton's Jay Taiapa found running, and is now taking on the 100-miler at the Tarawera Ultramarathon.

At his ‘peak’, Jay Taiapa would roll out of bed each day and reach for the pills, the pipe or the powder.

While many might opt for a cup of coffee to get them going before work, for the middle-aged Sydneysider Kiwi, it was instead a decent dose of Class A drugs.

He’d had friends die from overdoses, had a gun passed his way to look after on one night out, did two separate stints (four months and three months) in jail for possession, yet still the addiction was extreme.

Now eight years sober, the 55-year-old from Hamilton couldn’t be a more different species.

His new addiction? Running. And a fair bit of it.

Not exactly one to do things by halves, Taiapa’s terrific turnaround this weekend takes him to the 100-mile race at the Tarawera Ultramarathon in Rotorua.

That’s 161 kilometres of gruelling trail toil, starting at 4am Saturday and ending, Taiapa hopes, well inside the 36-hour cut-off, around the time many might be tucking into a big Sunday brunch.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jay Taiapa is gearing up for the 100-mile race at the Tarawera Ultramarathon in Rotorua on Saturday.

It’s complete physical and mental madness, though this isn’t Taiapa’s first rodeo. He’s done the Tarawera 102km event on three occasions. This is just another marathon and half-marathon or so on top.

You can in no way doubt the enthusiasm or drive of this self-employed landscaper and certified life coach, who still shakes his head at what he’s been able to successfully put himself through to date.

“I thought the body would've kicked over ages ago with the damage that I’ve probably done,” he admits.

“It amazes me, because when I’m out there running, I’m thinking, ‘S... I feel good’. I don't feel like someone who’s f...... abused my body for 25 years. I don’t know how that happens. The body’s an amazing thing.

“But I’m pretty headstrong, so when I want to do something, I’ll see it through.”

The slippery slope

After failing fifth form twice at Church College in Hamilton, Taiapa, the second eldest of eight children, figured school wasn’t for him. So in 1984 he left behind family to head to Sydney, where he had an uncle with a commercial cleaning business.

After three months, Taiapa figured cleaning wasn’t for him either, so ended up in the meatworks for three years before starting a landscaping apprenticeship.

But it was pretty much straight off the plane where the then 17-year-old was introduced to a world of drugs.

Living with a former school friend in shared accommodation, one of the other blokes there, a fellow Kiwi, was “a big kingpin dealer” at the notorious Kings Cross.

“So the drugs were just everywhere,” Taiapa recalls. Coming from little old Hamilton, I smoked a little bit of weed, but when I got there, everything was all laid out on the table.

“So I pretty much just took my pick, really.

“I met a lot of people, underworld figures, was pretty exposed to a lot of stuff.

“I knew everybody on the doors in the clubs [both nightclubs and dayclubs] ... and you just go straight into the VIP rooms, only accessible to people that knew about them. A lot of things happened.

“So [the drugs] just became part of my lifestyle. There was never any shortage. I got it for a decent price and then I started selling it, because that was the only way to keep getting it.”

There were then stronger doses during his travels through Asia, though not wanting to fully throw himself into the drug world, Taiapa, brought up in a decent family with a hard-work ethic drummed into him, still had something of a conscience and started his own business.

While he often had the energy of 10 staff put together and would work around the clock, sometimes not sleeping for five days, he knew it would catch up with him. To this day he still gets fatigued from the drug use at times.

“I knew I had to hit it on the head.”

Coming home, coming clean

A broken neck and severed spine, paralysed from the neck down. Ten years ago Taiapa’s father was in an accident and things got real.

“Because he was a hands-on guy, the house was immaculate, the gardens always done, he was just a hard worker. Once he lost his mobility, he freaked out because he was like, ‘Who’s going to look after the house?’

“I went to visit him in the Auckland spinal unit and he basically reached out to me and said, ‘Look, you are the only one who’s a hands-on sort of person, you reckon you could come home and look after the house?”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The tattoos on Jay Taiapa’s legs carry his whakapapa and give him strength when running.

Living on the Gold Coast at the time, 300 metres from the beach, surfing every day, and with his son, Te Kauru (now 16 and in Perth with his mother), Taiapa wasn’t exactly sold on the idea, but did eventually come around.

It took him a year, mind you.

“I went back to Aussie and I thought, ‘S..., I've got to clean my act up. I can’t bloody go home the way I am now.’”

So Taiapa put himself into rehab, though reneging three times, unable to go cold turkey.

That was until he started running.

“I had all this energy and I just needed to put it somewhere,” he says.

“I set up a gym in my lounge, all these weights, but I wasn’t into lifting weights, I just said, ‘No, I need something that’s going to bloody get me out outdoors and bugger me’.

“I couldn't sleep, so I’d just go out and run. I’d be running all night long, I’d be running 30 kilometres ... I just need something else to occupy me.”

New sort of highs

Being weaned off the drugs with other drugs, Taiapa had a newfound enjoyment in running, building up a healthy pattern of it, which continued once he was clean, as he rotated between road and an extra challenge on the sand of the beach.

“I just thought, ‘Gee, I can actually go for quite a while’. I thought, ‘S..., this is amazing’. So, yeah, I had a bit of an addiction to running.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff After being addicted to drugs, Jay Taiapa found a much healthier addiction in running.

Another big wake-up call was to come, when out on one of his night runs, Taiapa ran down some stairs and fell, admitting his mind was too ahead of his feet.

“I just tumbled down and sat,” he recalls. “About two in the morning and I sat on this concrete path and I just thought to myself, ‘I’ve just got to get out, I’ve got to get off these drugs, they’re just playing with my mind’.

After starting out with a 10km race on the Gold Coast, back in New Zealand and living a fresh life, Taiapa completed the Kirikiriroa Marathon in 2014, and after learning of a Kiwi team heading over to compete in the New York Marathon, he got on board there, too, in 2016, for what turned into a “real spiritual journey”.

“Most of the people that were in the team were people like myself that had gone through struggles and had their own stories, they weren’t runners as such, they were sort of going through a transformation,” he says.

“And this really big woman, she was running and got left behind.

“I ended up going into this bar to use the toilet on the route, and I got stuck because there was a band playing in there and I thought, ‘Oh, this is pretty cool’.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff There is now a special collection of medals, and memories, that Jay Taiapa can treasure.

“When I got back, I was at the tail end of the team and I ended up running with the woman, and she was going through a real struggle with her run and she wanted to pull out. And I said to her, ‘No, you’re not. You didn’t come all this way and spend all the money to pull out’.

“She literally kicked and screamed, punching me, she wanted to hop in a taxi and go. But I stayed with her every inch of that marathon just to get her over the line ... we were some of the last people to come through ... 11 and a half hours.”

It was there that Taiapa learned a lot about himself, realising he could help people, and so on return home he contacted someone who took fitness programmes for Māori and Pasifika, and offered to oversee one in Hamilton.

It now sees him run Patu Kirikiriroa, out of Te Papanui Enderley Community Centre gym, with free boot camps three mornings a week, for anyone who’s keen.

Going the distance

So just how does one go about tackling this 100-miler, that even the thought of could build a sweat?

Taiapa’s training is not over the top. He participates in his bootcamps, runs the Hakarimatas in Ngāruawāhia every Saturday morning and does a 15-20km run on Sundays. Otherwise, it’s a few laps around the 3.8km Hamilton Lake track a couple of times a week.

He doesn’t listen to music when he runs, instead just loving the pure liberation and serenity, particularly in trail running, which he took up three years ago.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jay Taiapa loves the “freedom” that running brings him.

“I just feel free out there,” he says. “There’s no restrictions, no barrier, there’s no obstacles. It’s just total freedom. I just love it.”

Having done the Tarawera 102km event and felt at the finish that he could go further, Taiapa had always eyed up the miler. He was meant to do it last year, but Covid canned the event, and this time he’s a little less prepared, having spent a few months overseas with partner, Sarah, who lives in the Philippines, where running has to be done wearing a mask; as well as dealing with plantar fasciitis and having a “stuffed back” thanks to laying pavers most of his life.

“But at the end of the day, pain’s only temporary,” he urges. “You just get out there and just put it all behind you.

“I’m not a fast runner, I just get out there and have fun and get the job done.”

Taiapa will have around 5000 other runners for company across the four different distances this weekend, with about 400, he reckons, in his event – not that he’ll end up seeing many of them, such is how spread out they all become on the track.

Along with his trail-running poles, he will be kitted with his mandatory pack, weighing around 4kg, containing such things as clothing changes, sleeping gear and a head lamp. And aside from a few lollies, it’s really just fluids Taiapa will get by on, most notably his own keto sachet drink mixes he markets online.

There’s been YouTube clips watched for a few running tips, but the rest is down to just sheer bloody-mindedness, coupled with the special sentiment that he’s running in Rotorua, the place where his dad was born and bred, and who passed away three years after his return from across the ditch.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jay Taiapa will be armed with plenty of gear for a run which he hopes will take around 30 hours.

“I just tell myself I’ve got the power to do anything I put my mind to,” says Taiapa, who still lives with his mum at the family home he moved back to.

“It’s just mind over matter, it’s 90% mental, these long distance runs.

“I run through the bush and I’m yelling and screaming at the top of my lungs ... I tell myself off and everything – ‘Come on, mate, stop dragging your arse’, it’s all self-talk out there. It's good to be on your own because you can really give yourself a good hammering out there.

“You kind of tell yourself you're a little bit invincible. I use the word ‘power’ a lot when I'm running – ‘You've got the power. You've got the power’. I just keep saying the word over and over again and it just invigorates me.”

Still one to drink alcohol, Taiapa plans to celebrate his accomplishment with “a few beers”, and despite the incredible toll the race would have taken, still plans to go out for a trot on Monday.

His message to others wanting to follow any similar sort of path out of trouble to the one which has turned his life around so dramatically?

“The big thing is that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what your background is, what you’ve been through, you can change, anyone can change,” he says.