From New Zealand to the NFL: The six players with Kiwi links who made it Stateside

David Dixon was spotted by an American college football talent scout in an Auckland movie queue, later playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Six years after switching from rugby league to American football, one-time South Sydney junior Jordan Mailata could become the second Australian to win a Super Bowl.

Mailata, a 166kg offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, will complete a movie-like storyline, starting in Monday’s title game in Arizona against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another New Zealander could one day feature in the world's richest sports league with Eddie Osei-Nketia swapping sprinting for American football.

Osei-Nketia is set to join the University of Hawaii college team as a wide receiver and possible running back. Reaching the NFL would be a long shot for him, but as Mailata has shown stranger things have happened.

BRENDON EGAN looks at the six players who hail from New Zealand or have Kiwi connections, who have cracked the NFL’s regular season.

George Rose/Getty Images Linebacker Riki Ellison, pictured playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 1985, won three Super Bowls with the side and was the first New Zealander in the NFL.

Riki Ellison

Born in Christchurch, Ellison created history becoming the first New Zealander to play in the NFL and win a Super Bowl. A four-year college starter at the University of Southern California (USC), Ellison, now 62, won a national championship in 1978 as a freshman. In the NFL, the inside linebacker spent six years with the San Francisco 49ers between 1983-90, capturing three Super Bowls during a dominant era for the team (1985, 1989, 1990) – playing alongside NFL greats Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. He finished his career with the then-Los Angeles Raiders from 1990-92. Post playing, Ellison became a missile defence lobbyist in Washington, founding the Missile Defence Advocacy Alliance – a non-profit organisation launched in 2002. His son Rhett also played in the NFL as a tight end.

Steven Ryan/Getty Images Tight end Rhett Ellison, left, celebrates a touchdown for the New York Giants against the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

Rhett Ellison

The son of Kiwi NFL pioneer Riki Ellison, California-raised Rhett spent eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end before retiring from concussion in 2020. Rhett played the bulk of his career with the Minnesota Vikings before finishing with the New York Giants. He briefly lived in Christchurch as a youngster, attending St Andrew's College from the age of five to seven (1993-1995) after Riki brought the family home. In a 2017 interview with Stuff, he fondly recalled his memories at the school. "I had to learn to tie my tie before I tied my shoes [at St Andrew's], so that was interesting. I remember the first time going out there [to play rugby] and throwing it forward. Everyone was looking at me like I was crazy."

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Guard David Dixon spent 10 years in the NFL on the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line from 1994-2004.

David Dixon

Papakura-raised Dixon’s journey to the NFL was some story. Spotted by an American college football talent scout in an Auckland movie queue, Dixon left New Zealand in late 1986 for a scholarship at Ricks College in Idaho before transferring to Arizona State University. Before that, Dixon had been the 1986 Pukekohe High School 1st XV rugby captain. Dixon, a right guard on the offensive line, was selected in the ninth round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, but never played a game for the team. He spent a decade protecting the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterbacks from 1994-2004, playing 152 games – the most by a New Zealander in the NFL. Dixon made Minnesota his home with daughter Tori winning a volleyball world championship gold medal in 2014 with the US women’s team.

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images Paul Lasike, second on right, of the Arizona Cardinals, in action during a pre-season game against the Denver Broncos in 2015.

Paul Lasike

Lasike once attended a New Zealand under-17 rugby camp, running around with future All Blacks Julian Savea and Charlie Ngatai. He went down a different path, moving to the US on a rugby scholarship at Brigham Young University, but caught the football bug. A fullback in American football, Lasike was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, but was waived. He latched on with the Chicago Bears, who he played 10 NFL games with from 2015-16."It was fricking awesome," he said. "It is hard to explain. When you run out it is such a rush. The American culture for sport is on a different level; it is like soccer in South America or in England." Now 32, Lasike returned to his first love of rugby, playing for the US national team, with Harlequins in the English premiership, and in USA’s Major League Rugby.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Stephen Paea of the Chicago Bears encourages the crowd during a game against the Detroit Lions in 2013.

Stephen Paea

Born in Auckland, but raised in Tonga, where he played rugby, Paea dreamed of being a No 8 for the All Blacks. His family moved to the US when he was 16, showing promise in shot put and discus at high school. Attending Oregon State, where he played for the Beavers from 2008-10, Paea stood out as a defensive tackle, quickly making a name for himself. Selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Paea spent three years with the team before stints with Washington, Cleveland, and Dallas, finishing up in 2017 – making 129 career tackles and producing 14 sacks.

Johan Asiata

Christchurch-born Asiata left New Zealand at a young age, growing up in Hawaii, where he attended the National Guard Youth Challenge Academy, a military school in Kapolei. An offensive lineman, Asiata played college football at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas from 2007-08. Undrafted, he signed with the Bears in 2009 and played two regular season games for the team as a guard in 2010. Asiata later played in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions.

Nearly made it: Tevita Finau

Finau was born in Hamilton, but spent his youth in Hawaii and Tonga. A defensive end, he attended the University of Utah. An offseason or practice squad member for multiple NFL teams from 2012-15, including Arizona, Philadelphia, Dallas, the New York Jets, and Houston, he rubbed shoulders with plenty of NFL stars, but never made the final roster cut and played in a regular season contest.