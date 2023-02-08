Take five: Understanding the legal showdown between the athletes and the government

Olympic rowing great Mahe Drysdale spearheads a new athlete representative body, The Athletes’ Cooperative, which has launched employment proceedings against High Performance Sport NZ.

The landmark employment case between athletes from two of the country’s most successful Olympic sports and their government funders is headed for its first big showdown.

A newly formed athletes union, The Athletes Cooperative, last year launched employment proceedings against High Performance Sport NZ in a case that could profound implications for the wider high performance sport system.

On Thursday, the two sides face off for the first time when they present their cases to the Employment Relations Authority. Here’s what you need to know about the looming legal showdown.

Who are The Athletes Cooperative?

The Athletes’ Cooperative (or TAC if you’re a true insider) is a newly-formed union of 60 elite rowers and cyclists. The group is an independent athlete representative body, set up in opposition to a High Performance Sport NZ-funded athlete voice mechanism. As the group’s mission statement explains, “as athletes, we have taken the opportunity to decide for ourselves, how we wish to be represented within our environments.”

The Cooperative is co-chaired by Olympic rowing great Mahe Drysdale and former elite cyclist Kirstie Klingenberg (nee James), and governed by its own board, which includes the likes of Olympic gold medal rowers Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh, and Tokyo Olympian Sam Dakin.

While high-performance rowers and cyclists make up the athlete body’s initial membership, over time its envisions athletes from other sports may also apply to join.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Tokyo Olympian Kirstie Klingenberg is co-chair of The Athletes’ Cooperative.

What is the Cooperative about?

There’s a bit of a lengthy background to the Cooperative coming to being. Their origin story goes back to the post-2016 Olympic Games period, when athletes began to speak out both publicly how key areas within the New Zealand elite sporting system needed to change. Those voices have only got louder over the intervening years as the damning reviews into troubled sporting environments mounted over the years, revealing widespread athlete welfare concerns.

In August 2021, the high performance sport system shifted on its axis with the death of elite cyclist Olivia Podmore. The tragedy, and resulting inquiry, renewed the push for athletes to have a genuine independent representative body empowered to have an equal voice in the system.

Among the Cooperative’s goals is to push for a system where “our remuneration matches the expectation of our roles and responsibilities and we have genuine financial stability”, “the wellbeing and identity of all people are paramount”, and a “strong and respectful staff-athlete performance culture exists, founded on mutual respect, equality and trust”.

So how did this end up before the Employment Relations Authority?

In July 2022, the Cooperative served a notice on High Performance Sport NZ seeking to initiate collective bargaining to negotiate an employment agreement for the union’s members.

High Performance Sport NZ said “look, we just checked with HR and it turns out you’re not our employees” (I’m paraphrasing here). The Athletes’ Collective said “we’ll see about that” (again, paraphrasing), and is seeking a direction from the Employment Relations Authority requiring High Performance Sport NZ to meet with it in bargaining. It says that the athletes’ current status under HPSNZ’s funding model does not prohibit them from forming a trade union, and seeking to establish an employment relationship for the future.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff High Performance Sport NZ boss Raelene Castle speaks to media following the release of an independent inquiry into Cycling NZ following the death of Olivia Podmore.

So why aren’t High Performance Sport NZ playing ball, so to speak?

According to its statement of reply filed to the Employment Relations Authority, High Performance Sport NZ’s legal position is that it does not employ any individuals who are members of the Cooperative, and therefore has no obligation under the Employment Relations Act to participate in collective bargaining. It points out that all funding under its tailored athlete pathway support programmes (or TAPS as it's known in the biz) flows via the national sporting organisations, which contract directly with athletes.

The government agency is also expected to argue that entering into an employment-type relationship with the athletes would interfere with the rights of the national sporting bodies to govern its own participants.

The government agency stresses that it “remains willing to explore ways it could continue to help empower and enhance the voice of athletes within the high performance sport system”, but says it can’t do so as their employers.

What happens from here?

The two parties will present their case to the Employment Relations Authority at an investigation meeting in Wellington on Thursday. Those familiar with the process say it typically takes around 30 days to receive a decision from the Authority. But such is the importance of this case, regardless of the outcome, it is likely to end up with the Employment Court.