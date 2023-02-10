The toughest of the tough tested over 40 years of the iconic Coast to Coast

Matty Graham is going old school for the Coast to Coast this weekend.

Over 20,000 athletes have competed in the Coast to Coast multisport​ race since it began 40 years ago, but one man refuses to move with the times and will race like it is 1983.

Refusing to shift is an exaggeration. Wānaka’s Matty Graham is a sports scientist who specialises in getting athletes to move faster, be fitter and eat better. Sport is science to people like him, and good gear and nutrition is essential.

But he’s taking a giant step back from his work and a step back in time too. On the two-day race this weekend, Graham will use gear strictly from the 1983 era, the year the race was born.

The Coast to Coast is one of the world's longest running multisport events – older than the Hawaiian Ironman.

Matty Graham is recreating the original Coast to Coast race for a documentary. (First published January 2022 - the 2022 event was later cancelled due to Covid, but Graham will try again in 2023).

Robin Judkins founded the Coast to Coast with 25 hardy souls taking part in the first 243km gruelling race over two days.

Back then it was an unknown and terrifying endeavour, and only the toughest of athletes could complete it.

It bred athletes like multisport legend and nine-time winner Steve Gurney. After leaving rugby, former All Black captain Richie McCaw gave it a go too. He didn’t do bad either, completing the tandem event in 13 hours, 45 minutes and 30 seconds.

There have also been appearances by Kiwi politicians Trevor Mallard, Greg O’Connor and Nikki Kaye.

Leisurely journalists like this reporter have completed the race, a sign it is open slather in the modern era and no longer an exclusive race for hardened multisporters.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Coast to Coast is one of the world’s longest surviving multisport events.

The race is sold out every year with over 1000 competitors. It has one-day, two-day and team events.

Graham wants to bring it back to basics with his classy 10-speed French bike, retro New Balance trainers and a rudderless kayak – gear not unlike that used during the first race.

“The first group ... were hard as nails, they had no idea what they were in for. They borrowed a bike.

“They were just up for an adventure, which is a pretty good mind set to be in.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Former MP Trevor Mallard at the start of the Coast to Coast near Kumara in 2021.

The 36-year-old has done the race seven times. He’s completed the one-day event four times and the two-day three times. His last race was 2008, and he admits he is a little out of condition having just returned from holiday in the United States.

His bike is “very period specific”.

“There is not a single bolt on that thing that isn’t 40 years old.

“It has two gears: it is too hard or too easy.”

His shoes don't sound much better. He’ll be sporting limited edition New Balance shoes, with no support for running whatsoever. He’s not worried about a rolled ankle though.

“They are not necessarily for running over Goat’s Pass, but they are typical to that time. They are not overly stable.”

He wouldn't advise the athletes he trains to attempt what he’s about to.

“I am still trying to talk myself into it to be honest.”

Graham says modern day gear has certainly made things more comfortable, easier and efficient. He questions whether today’s technology can be taken for granted by modern athletes.

“It is good to have an appreciation for the gear now, but also it is not always about the gear.

George Heard/Stuff Reporter Olivia Caldwell has a frolic in the water before her bike leg of the 2018 Coast to Coast race.

“Maybe I am just soft from all this technology.”

He’s even eating the food of Coast to Coast forefathers: bananas, scroggin, gingernuts. No gels.

This year’s Coast to Coast begins on Friday for the two-day racers and Saturday for the longest day competitors – starting at Kumara Beach on the West Coast and ending at Christchurch's New Brighton Beach.

“I like history and I think it is important to keep that history alive and to know where we came from as multisporters, especially Kiwi multisporters, where it all began.”