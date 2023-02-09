Olympic great Mahe Drysdale tells Employment Relations Authority elite athletes need same protections as employees

The Athletes Cooperative, a newly formed union of elite rowers and cyclists, had the opportunity to present its case to the Employment Relations Authority on Thursday.

Olympic rowing great Mahe Drysdale has told the Employment Relations Authority he believes the “power and control” High Performance Sport NZ exerts through its funding model effectively makes elite athletes employees of the government agency.

Drysdale, giving evidence on behalf of The Athletes’ Cooperative, told Authority member Rowan Anderson at a hearing in Wellington on Thursday that he and the athletes he represents are frustrated by the lack of meaningful engagement with High Performance Sport NZ (HPSNZ).

The Athletes Cooperative, a newly formed union representing 60 elite rowers and cyclists, is seeking a direction from the Authority requiring HPSNZ to engage in a collective bargaining process with the union.

“At the moment it is HPSNZ dictating and directing. There is no obligation for them to listen to our solutions … we want to engage with them in a process that has some teeth behind it,” Drysdale submitted in his evidence.

“Unless there is obligation and teeth involved in those discussions, we believe our 20-odd years of experience tells us [HPSNZ] will listen and hear us, but ultimately nothing will change.”

HPSNZ has submitted it cannot enter into collective bargaining, as it does not directly contract or have a legal relationship with athletes, and to do so would interfere with the sovereign rights of the national sporting organisations to govern its own participants.

However, Drysdale asserted the relationship between the two parties is effectively one of employer-employee.

“Under the current system they effectively employ us given where the funding comes from and the power and control that they have,” Drysdale said in his evidence.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Two-time Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale submitted evidence on behalf of The Athletes Cooperative at a hearing in Wellington on Thursday.

The Authority also received letters of submission from 22 athletes from The Cooperative, all raising similar concerns as to a lack of consultation and willingness to act on the views of the athletes.

In his evidence Drysdale referenced the string of reviews that have been undertaken into troubled sporting environments over the past six years, including the two Mike Heron KC inquiries into Cycling NZ.

“With the reviews that have been done, we believe that if we had been allowed to work alongside [HPSNZ] a lot of this wouldn’t have happened.

“It is frustrating when these reviews come out, a lot of the problems we could have told them have been there. The reviews get released, but for the athletes we represent, nothing changes on the ground.”

Drysdale added the reason he was presenting evidence as a retired athlete is because there remains a fear amongst the group’s membership about what the consequences of speaking out will be, highlighting the need for independent representation with real power to act.

“It’s around the protections that the [Employment Relations] Act offers, which is why we have chosen to go down this route.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Steve Tew, director of high performance for High Performance Sport NZ, said the government agency cannot interfere with the rights of the individual national sporting bodies.

Former New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew, director of high performance for the government agency, said he doesn’t “doubt any of the experiences” shared by the athlete group and HPSNZ is committed to acting on the lessons of the past.

“We genuinely believe there is an opportunity to be better, and we are committed to doing so. But we also understand it is going to take more than talk, but until we can get people to the table, and discuss the things that are really concerning them right now ... it is hard to build that trust.”

Tew told the Authority while HPSNZ is open to getting around the table with the Cooperative and any other athlete representative body, he did not believe the legal framework was there to enter into collective negotiations.

“We do not see ourselves as the employer of athletes. We don’t contract any athletes. We have no legal relationship between athletes,” he said.

“We have a very strong view that the sovereignty of the [national sporting organisations] is very important.”

Employment lawyer Kylie Dunn acting for HPSNZ, asserted the case before the Authority essentially boils down to a “very narrow legal issue”.

“What this is about is whether HPSNZ can be forced to bargain with a group of people it doesn’t employ.

“They say they want to be employees, they either need HPSNZ to agree that they are employees, or a determination by the Authority that they are recognised as employees under section 6 of the Act.”

In his closing submission Andrew Scott-Howman, acting for The Athletes’ Cooperative, said the athletes’ current status (under HPSNZ’s funding model) does not prohibit them from forming a trade union, and seeking to establish an employment relationship for the future.

“We don’t regard HPSNZ as the enemy, we acknowledge they have done significant work in this area [of athlete welfare].

“We want to work with them, it is just the forum we want to work in is the difference.”

The Authority has reserved its decision.