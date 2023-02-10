Richie McCaw, Nathan Cohen lead Coast to Coast tandem race

Nathan Cohen, left, and Richie McCaw finish the mountain run in their two-day Coast to Coast tandem event.

All Blacks legend Richie McCaw and former Olympics rower Nathan Cohen lead the tandem open male section after the first day of the gruelling South Island Coast to Coast.

The sporting duo, easily the most recognisable pair racing in the Coast to Coast, crossed the line in 6 hours 39 minutes, 55 seconds, and will head into the final day with a 20 minute lead over Craig Ginders and Ben Dampier-Crossley, with an hour back to Henry Moore and Mike Walker in third place.

It was a great effort, for while McCaw is an experienced Coast to Coast campaigner, Cohen, who won gold with Joseph Sullivan in the double sculls at the 2012 Olympics in London, is competing in the event for the first time.

The tandem involves both competitors doing the entire course over two days together, staying within 50 metres of each other on the bike and run sections, while paddling the Waimakariri River leg together in a double kayak.

New Plymouth-based Calum Sutherland leads after the first day of the individual open category, while Rebecca Firth goes into the second of the women’s event with a narrow advantage over Estelle Arundell.

Sutherland completed day one in 5hr, 5min 23sec, and has an 18min advantage over Jesse Whitehead heading into day two.

Sitting in the second bunch on the first bike ride, Sutherland let the lead breakaway go, knowing he had to conserve some energy with the mountain run ahead of him. Reeling the leaders in about an hour up the Deception Valley, he took the front and never looked back.

Now in its 41st year, the multisport event has gone from struggling to attract competitors to selling out spots in minutes.

“I had a few periods of cramp on the way down, especially around Dudley’s Knob, but I enjoyed most of it,” he said.

Veteran Richard Greer is in third place, with a time of 5:28:16.

Firth, from Christchurch, finished day one in 6:01:15, only five minutes ahead of Arundell, from Dunedin, with Mary Gray, also from Dunedin, a further 12 minutes back in third place.

Nearly 1000 athletes lined up for the two-day event, with a 55km bike ride from Kumara Beach on the West Coast to Aickens corner, where they switched the cycling cleats for off-road shoes and headed across the Otira River and up the Deception Valley and over Goat Pass to finish 30.5 kilometres later at Klondyke Corner at Arthur’s Pass.

The first athlete through Goat Pass to win the mountain run was Harry Wager in a time of 2:58:43, while veteran Kristy Jennings from Wānaka was first female to finish in 4:35:41.

The two-day athletes start in two-minute waves from 7am on Saturday from Klondyke Corner, riding 17km kayaking 70km and finishing with a 70km bike down South Eyre Road to end up at Christchurch’s New Brighton beach.

The Longest Day competitors start back on Kumara beach at 6am.