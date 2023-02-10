'This one is special': Commonwealth Games hero Aaron Gate overcomes stuck chain to win TT nationals

Aaron Gate on his way to victory in the elite men's time trial.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games hero Aaron Gate has overcome a serious moment of drama to defend his national time trial title.

Gate, who won four gold medals at last year’s Commonwealth Games, has won the elite men’s national time trial – by 6.88 seconds over George Bennett – despite having to stop for a stuck chain, on day one of Cycling New Zealand’s elite road national championships in Tokoroa on Friday.

“I dropped my chain and would have kicked myself if that came down to winning but just had enough to hold George off,” Gate said.

“This one is special.

READ MORE:

* Richie McCaw, Nathan Cohen lead Coast to Coast tandem race

* Lost and found: Sydney baggage handler saves cyclist George Bennett's nationals

* Wollaston repeats, Mudgway sprints for local win at criterium nationals



“It’s cool to have this jersey and take it overseas with my Bolton Equities Black Spoke team to Europe,” Gate said. “I am looking forward to flying the flag in time trials this year.”

The Halberg Awards Sportsman of the Year finalist rode out the 33.57km journey in 44 minutes and 42 seconds to hold off Bennett (UAE Team Emirates).

Gate’s Bolton Equities teammates James Oram and Tom Sexton were third and fourth respectively as the team shapes up for their move to UCI Pro status this year.

supplied/Sharkey Snaps Georgia Williams has defended her elite women's national time trial title.

Just as Gate did, WorldTour professional Georgia Williams defended her elite women’s time trial crown from the previous year while also overcoming a potentially race-ending drama.

“I had a slow leak after about 8km and lost pressure in my rear tyre and did not have a spare disc which cost me a little bit,” Williams said.

It was her fifth national time trial victory which draws her level with Melissa Holt as the most in history.

“I guess I have to come back next year to beat the record.”

Williams (EF Education TIBCO-SVB) clocked 50:42 for the 33.57km distance to win by 1min 19secs from Georgia Perry (Te Awamutu) and Sharlotte Lucas (Hokitika Cycling).

“I am really excited to wear the jersey this year for my new team,” Williams said. “It was a really hard course.”

Bolton Equities Black Spoke’s Logan Currie, who was fourth at the 2022 world championships, won the under-23 title in 42:54, which was faster than Gate’s win in the elite contest.

He was nearly one minute clear of Groupama FDJ World Tour rider Laurence Pithie and over two minutes to Alexander White (Aevolo) in third.

Likewise, Ally Wollaston was all class in the women’s under-23 time trial in 50:08, significantly quicker than Williams’ time.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Aaron Gate won four gold medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Wollaston’s performance was even more impressive after having surgery following an injury this week.

“The jersey means a lot,” Wollaston said. “I have had a difficult run in and just out after surgery and now have the metal out of my wrist.

“I did not know if I was going to race.

“But it is good to win and to be able to take the jersey back to my team in Europe is great, to give something back after all they have done for me.”

Attention now turns to the weekend’s road races with the under-19 male and females plus the under-23 elite females racing on Saturday.

“The road race [106km] is a hard course and I think it will be a race of attrition,” Williams said.

“I have to be aggressive and make it hard. I won’t want to come down to a sprint with Ally (Wollaston).”

The elite and under-23 men race on Sunday.