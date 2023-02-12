Manu king bombs his way to third title with double backflip splash

Jono Horton won the manu competition grand final at Jellie Park for the third year in a row.

Christchurch’s defending manu champion has reclaimed his dive-bombing title with a spectacular double backflip off a three-metre diving board that produced a high-volume splash.

Jono Horton, 20, was named manu king during the final of the summer-long competition across Christchurch City Council-operated swimming pools.

He was stoked to win the title for the third year the competition had been running, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Andrew Robertson, 10, competes in the under 13s category during the manu competition grand final at Jellie Park.

Horton has been perfecting his manus for the past seven years, enjoying the social aspect and teaching others at Christchurch’s pools.

READ MORE:

* What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

* Mānu competition creates big splash in Christchurch

* QEII pools to close for two weeks for maintenance



He hoped one day the manu would become an Olympic event, but conceded: “I think we probably need to start a bit smaller than that.”

Jellie Park aquatic supervisor Ryan Crosbie said about 35 competitors were invited to compete in Sunday’s final after a round of heats across Christchurch.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Maya Davidson, 11, from Hokitika shows of her perfected manu during the competition.

A manu is the more technical version of a water bomb, where the jumper folds themselves into a V-shape before opening as they hit the water, aiming to create the best and biggest “pop” and splash.

Competition points are awarded for the height and volume of the splash, as well as technique.

Manu diving had become incredibly popular, with up to 150 competitors taking part over summer, Crosbie said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Manu competitors earn points based on the size and volume of their splash.

Some travelled from out of town to compete, and many children spent a large part of the summer holidays practising their technique.

A large crowd of rowdy spectators brought their deck chairs to cheer on the finalists, Crosbie said

Emily Gilmour, 11, was named the manu queen as she claimed the open female title while Kian, 11, won the under-13 male competition and Isiah Earle, 13, won the 13-18 male competition.