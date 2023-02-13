'Gave it a good crack': Powerboat driver unscathed after violent 360 flip at more than 250kph

Powerboat driver Steve Preece was unscathed after his boat's violent 360 flip at more than 250kph at the Hydro Thunder NZ Series.

Powerboat driver Steve Preece was unscathed and continued driving after his boat’s violent 360 flip at more than 250kph at last weekend’s Hydro Thunder NZ Series.

Preece was competing in the race on Lake Karapiro on Saturday and flying across the water at top speed.

Towards the end of a long stretch, he lost control of his boat, Miss Marsden Cove, and performed a full flip in mid-air before landing on the water without capsizing.

Preece wasn’t injured, and he managed to drive his boat safely to shore before it was lifted out of the water.

READ MORE:

* Team NZ target 250kph for land yacht



He was, however, unable to continue racing.

“She started to go, and I couldn’t pull it back. She went, and it started to laze up, then it went over,” Preece said.

HYDRO THUNDER NZ SERIES/SUPPLIED Steve Preece said his boat was not in the greatest condition after this flip.

He said the engine was still on after the dramatic landing and that he briefly continued driving before turning off the power.

“We gave it a good crack,” he said.

Preece confirmed there was damage to the boat.

“We could put a bit of tape over that, but she’s not in the greatest condition.”

Ken Lupton and his team won the Karapiro round of the Hydro Thunder NZ Series. The next round will be on Lake Rotoiti near Nelson on March 11-12.