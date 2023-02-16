Tom Slingsby's 'swear jar' filling up with Peter Burling's help

Australian SailGP skipper Tom Slingsby is noted for his temper and competitiveness.

A new documentary gives a compelling insight into﻿ the insatiable spirit of Australian SailGP captain Tom Slingsby and his growing rivalry with the star-studded New Zealand team.

In season three of SailGP documentary Racing on the Edge, the Australian team gathers around as Slingsby, the crew's driver, drops $125 into "Tom's swear jar".

Episode seven captures the two-time SailGP champion spitting out a barrage of expletives following a frightening brush with the New Zealand team.

Sky Sport Tensions rise in high-speed incident in St Tropez.

At the France Grand Prix in September last year, an aggressive move by Kiwi driver Peter Burling ruined﻿ Australia's shot at reaching the final.

In a blistering spray over radio that's broadcast in the documentary, the 38-year-old Slingsby slammed the move as "ridiculous" and said moments like that could "break boats and kill people".

Burling﻿ hit back following the race, saying the Olympic gold medallist needed lessons in "anger management".

That kind of behaviour is the reason for "Tom's swear jar", which makes an appearance in episode seven﻿ at the Dubai Grand Prix.

SAILGP/Stuff New Zealand and Australia have had some good tussles during season three of SailGP.

"Our fabulous, fearless leader, Tom Slingsby, gets a little passionate on board," says Liv Hogan, ﻿the team's marketing and communications manager.

"So we brought in the swear jar to rein in Tom Slingsby. He has to put in cash every time he swears.﻿"

A barrel of laughs is crucial to Slingsby and his teammates.

"You look at our team and when the pressure is on, in general, we're laughing and having a joke," Slingsby says.

"It's Australian culture. I think we use humour as a way to sort of break the tension."

SAILGP/Stuff Tom Slingsby can also see the lighter side of things with his Aussie humour.

Australia is leading season three﻿ of the championship on 68 points, with New Zealand (59) placed second and Great Britain (54) third.

The Australians are aiming to win on home waters﻿ at Sydney Harbour on the weekend with just three regattas left in this third season.

﻿The nine SailGP teams – Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Spain, Canada and the USA – will be in action between 6pm and 7.30pm on Saturday and Sunday (NZT).

