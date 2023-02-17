New boat, new look but familiar rival for Peter Burling at Sydney SailGP

New Zealand’s intensifying rivalry with Australia faces its biggest test over the back end of SailGP’s third season.

Sitting in second place, nine points behind Australia with three events to go, this really is a transTasman battle that takes in Sydney this weekend and Christchurch next month before the US$1m winner-takes-all title race in San Francisco in early May that will feature the top three teams.

Maintaining a top three placing is the goal for Peter Burling and Blair Tuke’s New Zealand team that have Great Britain, France and Denmark snapping at their stern.

1 NEWS Burling nailed the start of the podium race aboard his foiling 15-metre catamaran, racing to his third regatta win of the season.

But continuing their impressive pressure on Australia will also be a key to their overall success.

New Zealand have won three regattas this season and every time they have lined up against Australia with event titles on the line, they have delivered against Tom Slingby’s outfit who have dominated SailGP since its inception, winning the first two seasons. New Zealand are the growing threat in the nine-boat fleet.

Sydney looks like dishing up a good breeze that will be to the liking of both the Kiwis and the Aussies in a quick-fire racing format that places so much pressure on getting away to a good start.

There’s added pressure on the Kiwis who have had to borrow Canada’s old boat with the New Zealand F50 catamaran in Warkworth getting repairs after it was struck by lightning in Singapore last month, just after the regatta win there.

SAILGP New Zealand mixing it with the fleet during SailGP practice in Sydney.

The hope is to have it fixed for Christchurch where New Zealand finally gets to host a SailGP regatta.

“Hopefully it can get through its load testing, get rewired and get down to Lyttleton,” Burling said.

“You can only be confident until something happens but yeah, it seems like there is a pretty reasonable timeline in place at the moment with a bit of margin in it. Hopefully we can get it all done, and the damage isn’t any worse than they think.”

Burling played down the enforced swap for this weekend. With these boats being one-design, some intricacies still come into play and the Kiwis have managed to take all their old appendages over to Sydney to be fitted.

“The control devices are standard, so it will mainly be about getting used to looking at a different colour,” Burling said, listing New Zealand's move away from their traditional black boat to a white one for Sydney as “an away strip” that still features their trademark fern on the blue bows.

SAILGP New Zealand's borrowed F50 will still have familiar gear on it for SailGP Sydney.

There have been plenty of crew tweaks in the New Zealand team over their first two seasons, but there is a solid feel now and the same sailors that had success in Singapore will line out in Sydney.

Burling sees that as important with the great position they have given themselves as the season hits its business end.

“We’ve tried to be pretty steady coming into this back half of the season, so we have got the same group on board. It’s great to have some consistency, and it feels like we are building into this end of the season,” Burling said.

“We feel like we are adapting well, and the team is just getting better and better.

“We love sailing here. I’ve done a heap of dinghy sailing in Sydney Harbour and this is our second SailGP here. It’s one of the more iconic venues in the world.

“Conditions look good - a traditional Sydney sea breeze, moving into a real south-easter on the Sunday. It’s really cool to be racing here and a good time zone for Kiwi fans.”

AT A GLANCE - SAILGP SYDNEY

Where: Sydney Harbour

When: Saturday, Sunday, racing from 6pm to 7.30pm (NZT)

View: Live on Sky Sport and free-to-air on Three and ThreeNow.

Points after 8 of 11 events: Australia 68, New Zealand 59, Gt Britain 54, France 53, Denmark 51, Canada 45, United States 43, Spain 24, Switzerland 23.

Up next: SailGP’s NZ debut at Lyttleton Harbour, Christchurch on March 18-19.