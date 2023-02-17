Shot put star Tom Walsh frustrated he can't test himself against Jacko Gill

Tom Walsh, left, is disappointed longtime rival Jacko Gill, right, is sitting out the early season domestic meets.

What: Christchurch International Track Meet; When: Sunday 12 noon start; Where: Ngā Puna Wai

Tom Walsh has lit the fuse for a spicy shot put showdown against Jacko Gill at March’s track and field nationals.

Walsh admitted he was disappointed his longtime Kiwi rival had opted to sit out early season domestic meets this summer, which was a shame for the sport and athletics fans around the country.

The duo stood atop the podium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July with Walsh making it back-to-back golds and Gill nabbing silver.

He won’t have the challenge of testing himself against Gill at Sunday’s International Track Meet in Christchurch – something he also experienced at Whanganui’s Cooks Classic and the Capital Classic in Wellington.

“It is a shame he’s not here and I’d love to have him around. It’s a shame for athletics supporters in New Zealand – not to see both of us going head-to-head because we are the best two [shot put] athletes in New Zealand at the moment,” Walsh said.

“Not having him here and at these competitions, where there are shot and people want to see us knock each other on the head, is disappointing for sure.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jacko Gill, left, and Tom Walsh achieved a Kiwi one-two at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Walsh winning another gold.

When asked why Gill wasn’t lining up in the early domestic meets, Walsh said, “You know as much as I do.”

An Athletics New Zealand spokesperson confirmed Gill had decided not to compete in the early season meets after a busy 2022 where he was tired by the end of it. Gill would be at the national track and field championships in Wellington over March 2-5, where Walsh would be gunning for a 14th straight national title.

Gill is also expected to feature at the Sir Graeme Douglas International in Auckland on March 16, which Walsh won’t be at.

David Ramos/Getty Images Tom Walsh says it’s a shame athletics fans have missed the chance to see Jacko Gill competing around the country.

Walsh relished challenging himself against Gill and said when they were duelling it out in competitions it made both of them better athletes.

“I know I wouldn’t be the thrower I am today, I probably wouldn’t be throwing without Jacko. I’m sure Jacko would still be throwing, but he may not be the thrower he is without me.

“I think we both owe a lot of our success to each other and to what we’ve done and pushed each other over the past 15 years now.”

David Ramos/Getty Images New Zealand's Tom Walsh competes during the men's shot put final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Gill no-show aside, Walsh said there was plenty of motivation for him in 2023 after a frustrating time at last year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon, where he missed the podium, finishing fourth with a best throw of 22.08m.

He last captured the world title in 2017, just missing out on gold in 2019, falling short by 1cm and finishing third. Walsh will head to Europe in early May, where he will build up with Diamond League and Continental Gold circuit events before August’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“I’m sick and tired of not winning and I haven’t really won a helluva lot since Covid essentially, so there’s a lot of fire in the belly,” he said reflecting on last year’s worlds.

“The thirst is still there. Coming second or third is something I don’t like doing. It’s a little bit of a hit to the ego, that’s for sure. I love that feeling of that perfect throw and nailing it when it has to be nailed.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill compete at the men's shot put final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Walsh and new mentor Hayden Hall had worked hard on some slight changes to his technique in recent months, trying to stay straighter in his drive off the back of the throwing circle and his finish.

“The big thing was I was leaking a lot of energy and not getting it into the ball. A shot put is measured in a straight line, even though I do a rotational movement, so it’s about changing that rotational power into linear power and I haven’t been doing that that well over the last two years.

“When I get it right it’s bloody good, but when I don’t, it feels like shit.”

Competing in his home city of Christchurch was always a thrill for Timaru-raised Walsh.

With so many of his events overseas, it was nice to be able to sleep in his own bed, drive to the Ngā Puna Wai facility in the southwest of the city, and catch up with family and friends.

Having won the Cooks Classic (21.09m) and Capital Classic (21.21m) with solid early season efforts, Walsh wanted to take another step forward on Sunday.

“That 22 [metre] mark is always a nice mark to get across. I know I’m capable of doing it this weekend and it will be a great feeling to get over that line and do it for the Christchurch crowd.”