NZ rowing champs blessed with great weather

The national rowing championships at Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel have enjoyed sunny days and smooth water. Pictured are competitors in the premier women's singles.

A world away from the turmoil of Cyclone Gabrielle in the North Island, the New Zealand rowing championships have been blessed with stunning weather in the south.

“We’ve had wonderful weather and been totally unaffected by the bad weather; it seems a world away and hard to believe the destruction in the North Island,” Rowing New Zealand pathway coach and former world champion rower Fiona Bourke said.

“We’ve seen some really good rowing.”

A total of 841 rowers from around the country have been contesting the championships which started at Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel on Tuesday.

“Sitting here we feel privileged, safe and happy,” Bourke said.

“But there are kids here from Hawke’s Bay who have been heavily affected with lost homes and power. We still don't know the full extent of it.”

Bourke was impressed that smaller clubs, like the Clifton and Twizel rowing clubs were making their presence known at the championships.

Supplied/Stuff Olympic Games champion Emma Twigg, of Hawke's Bay, showing the form which brought her tenth New Zealand women's premier singles title.

“It’s cool to see these clubs coming out of the smaller regions.”

A highlight for Bourke was seeing the reigning Olympic Games champion Emma Twigg from cyclone ravaged Hawke’s Bay win another national premier women’s single sculls during Friday’s morning session.

“It was her 10th singles title and a great performance.”

Twigg won comfortably from Jackie Kiddle from the Star club in Wellington and Brooke Francis (Waikato Rowing Club).

The men’s premier single sculls went to Phillip Wilson from the Petone Rowing Club, with Matthew Dunham (Cambridge) second and Robbie Manson (Waikato) third.

Rowing New Zealand communications manager Mandy Arnott said rowers from the North Island had not been seriously inconvenienced due to Cyclone Gabrielle in travelling to the championships.

“A lot of clubs came early and were lucky to get here before there were travel issues, only one crew from Counties Manukau didn’t make.”

The national championships conclude on Saturday with the premier men’s and women’s eights.