Russell Coutts confident Christchurch SailGP will go ahead after Sydney storm damage

SailGP's technical zone was hit hard with damage to boats and wing sails as well as infrastructure.

SailGP hopes to retain its schedule which is good news for Christchurch after several boats were damaged in a freak Sydney storm on Saturday.

SailGP teams and officials were continuing an investigation to fully assess damage across the nine-boat fleet. The organisation said a resulting inventory would determine “what this means for future events, but all efforts will be made to continue the season as scheduled”.

Christchurch is next up, the penultimate event set for March 18-19 on Lyttleton Harbour, ahead of the season final in San Francisco in May, featuring the US$1m winner-takes-all race.

Sky Sport NZ struggle on new boat while Great Britain lose a man overboard.

“The good news is it looks like we will be able to continue with the next event which is Christchurch,” SailGP boss Sir Russell Coutts said later on Sunday, suggesting there could be some format compromises.

“Judging by the weather data it was a pretty extreme event yesterday, meaning the wind gusts that came through were almost hurricane strength. Clearly that was going to provide a very difficult situation.

“There’s a lot of technology and componentry that goes into these wings ... I’m sure we will create the best situation we can out of this and have as many teams racing in Christchurch as we can.”

SAILGP Canada's wing sail was badly damaged in the weather event that hit SailGP in Sydney.

The boats were off their bases in Sydney Harbour and some on land, including Canada’s new F50 which had its wingsail destroyed as it was being craned out of the catamaran when the high winds struck.

“We know from our initial review that there was significant damage to the wing sails across the fleet and at least one boat. Six boats remained on the water and appear to be relatively unscathed,” SailGP said in a statement on Sunday, confirming no injuries.

The second day’s racing was cancelled and Saturday’s results from the three fleet races determined the outcome of the Sydney regatta.

A difficult day for New Zealand on Saturday on a borrowed boat after their Singapore-winning cat was hit by lightning “frying” the electronics, saw them post results of 9, 3, 4.

That cost them on the season points table. They still hold second, but their position has been weakened.

The French, who won all three races in Sydney, move to third, just one point behind New Zealand, while Australia stretched their lead at the top of the table to 12 points from nine.

Now just three points separate New Zealand and fourth-placed Great Britain, tightening the race for the season grand final which will feature just the top three teams.

Denmark also remains within touching distance of the top three with 57 points.

SAILGP Damaged wingsails from the weather event that hit SailGP in Sydney.

New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said it was frustrating not to be able to get out on Sunday and sail the final two fleet races to try to improve their position.

”The loss of those points is pretty frustrating,” he said of the race one mechanical issues that saw them finish last.

”Looking at how tight the leaderboard is, we are gutted we aren't able to get out there today (Sunday). We have shown time and again that if we can put our best foot forward, we are the team to beat out here.

”We’re just excited about the challenge ahead now and racing at Lyttleton – our home event – and getting to final (in San Francisco).”

SAILGP SEASON 2 POINTS (with 2 events remaining)

Australia 76, NZ 64, France 63, GB 61, Denmark 57, USA 52, Canada 49, Spain 27, Switzerland 25.