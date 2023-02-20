Jimmy Spithill: Mother Nature won and SailGP must learn from this

SailGP star Jimmy Spithill says the global league must learn from the weekend’s hammering by a sudden storm in Sydney that has left the fleet crippled.

The weather event hit after racing on Saturday when the boats were being returned to their bases. There has been significant damage to the wingsails across the fleet, including New Zealand, and also to the Canadian boat that was hit hardest as its wing was being craned out.

Six boats remained on the water and appear to be relatively unscathed. But how a competition with so much weather data available managed to get caught out is the unanswered question, publicly at least.

SAILGP Damaged wingsails lie scattered in the aftermath to the weather event that ripped through SailGP in Sydney.

Spithill, skipper of the American boat for all three seasons, jumped into action as the winds quickly rose and the consequences on land became apparent.

READ MORE:

* Russell Coutts confident Christchurch SailGP will go ahead after Sydney storm damage

* New Zealand SailGP event facing likely delay as extreme weather cancels Sydney leg

* GB lose man overboard while NZ's borrowed boat bites them at Sydney SailGP



“Originally I went and helped the lads with the Aussie wing that was up, and we managed to get that down,” Spithill recalled.

“The attention quickly turned to team Canada and yeah, it was just all hands on deck trying to maintain the wing, stabilise it and, ultimately, Mother Nature won.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting it to go as bad and extreme as it did, the conditions.

“It’s something that we have all got to learn from collectively.

SAILGP Jimmy Spithill is in his third season of SailGP as skipper of the American entry.

“We have a great bunch of people here in the teams and the tech group as well. So we just have to make sure we learn the lessons as we move forwards because as we’ve seen, it’s an incredible competition we have got here, there are going to be challenges as we go forward, but the important thing is that we take the lessons and grow as a league.”

Racing had been held in winds nudging 50kph with boats regularly going over 90kph. The winds from the storm which ripped through the bases area were close to hurricane force, according to SailGP boss Sir Russell Coutts.

Ainslie, in charge of the British entry, said the situation quickly escalated.

“What happened was really unfortunate for everyone involved … for the league, the teams, particularly Canada,” Ainslie said.

“It was a very difficult situation with the weather front coming through. Trying to anticipate exactly when that was going to hit the fleet was, and always is, with the weather …. Mother Nature doesn’t always play ball and this was a case where it really caught us out big time.”

SAILGP Australian skipper Tom Slingsby surveys the damage to the SailGP bases and equipment in Sydney.

For Ainslie it capped a tough few days personally after his America’s Cup syndicate capsized their test boat in Spain earlier in the week with significant damage.

New Zealand co-chief executive Peter Burling had to take evasive action in Sydney as the weather event quickly worsened and Canada’s wingsail swung around perilously.

With New Zealand set to host the next event in Christchurch on March 18-19, his thoughts have quickly switched to hoping that can proceed.

A previous New Zealand stop on the global tour was cancelled because of travel restrictions through the Cobvid-19 pandemic and preparations for the Christchurch regatta are well-advanced.

“We are pretty confident the tech team will be able to turn the boats around in time. There might be some limitations as to what configurations we can run,” Burling said.

“It’s something we have waited a long time to have a home event and we are finally looking forward to SailGP to get to NZ.

“But for us, as a team, we are just going to prepare as best we can. We have taken a whole heap out of this and hopefully have the boat in one piece and performing how it should throughout the whole racing.”

New Zealand were sailing a borrowed boat in Sydney after their original F50 catamaran was struck by lightning just after the Kiwis had won the Singapore regatta last month.

That boat is currently having an electrical refit in Warkworth, but now there are also pressing issues across the nine other boats.

Coutts remains optimistic about Christchurch going ahead with the season three final to be raced in San Francisco in May.

He conceded there may need to be “one of two changes or compromises” for Christchurch.

The aim is to get the two light and heavy wind wingsail configurations back on the water for Christchurch and available to “the majority of teams”.