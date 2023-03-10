Athletics NZ facing heat from world integrity unit over drop-off in drug testing

World Athletics rules require national federations like Athletics NZ to ensure there is a robust drug-testing plan in place for its top athletes.

Athletics NZ has been issued with a “please explain” letter by the sport’s watchdog agency for failing to meet international testing standards for its anti-doping programme.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

New Zealand has been told by the international body, Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), that it could face additional monitoring, including the same conditions imposed on nations like Kenya, Ethiopia and Belarus, if it does not improve its standards.

The notice comes after New Zealand athletes competing at last year’s World Championships in Oregon, USA, were found to have been insufficiently drug tested in the lead-up to the event, contravening the sport’s anti-doping code.

Under rule 15 of World Athletics’ anti-doping rules, national federations are required to ensure that “there is an effective, intelligent and proportionate testing plan” in place for the pool of athletes from which the national team for any world championships or Olympic Games is likely to be selected.

READ MORE:

* ‘I am innocent’: Olympic star Peter Bol speaks out after failed drugs test

* Drug Free Sport NZ abandons 1st 15 Top 4 rugby tournament testing

* Running policeman banned for importing performance-enhancing drugs



The rules, which came into force in 2019 after a series of major doping scandals threatened to undermine the integrity of the sport, were put in place to ensure robust anti-doping programmes are being applied and enforced consistently across the sport.

In a series of emailed responses, Athletics NZ chief executive Peter Pfitzinger​ confirmed the 20-strong team selected for last year’s World Championships were not subject to the same rigorous level of drug testing as is standard.

However, Pfitzinger maintained his organisation had not been reprimanded or warned by the AIU, and sheeted the blame back to Drug Free Sport NZ (DFSNZ).

“It is DFSNZ’s responsibility to conduct tests on athletes in New Zealand. DFSNZ have advised us that due to Covid-19 they conducted about half as many tests as usual in 2022, including fewer out-of-competition tests on the athletes who were selected for our 2022 World Championships team,” Pfitzinger wrote.

“As there was no rule breach, we have already been advised by AIU that there are no sanctions.”

However, a high-level source has told Stuff discussions are still to be had whether Athletics NZ’s categorisation will be revised, potentially subjecting Kiwi athletes to additional monitoring.

A spokesperson for the AIU said the organisation “will not comment on this matter”.

With no jurisdiction over national anti-doping organisations such as DFSNZ, the AIU instead places the onus on national federations to ensure appropriate measures are put in place.

World Athletics anti-doping rules make clear that if the relevant anti-doping organisation fails to meet the requirements for testing, it is the member federation that will be held in breach.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Drug Free Sport NZ chief executive Nick Paterson, second from right, speaks with elite cyclists at the launch of the agency’s Speak Out initiative (file photo).

DFSNZ chief executive Nick Paterson​ confirmed his agency had been in dialogue with Athletics NZ about the “compliance issues” raised by the AIU.

Paterson explained that DFSNZ’s testing numbers across the board were well down in the year leading to June 2022 due to the impact of Covid restrictions.

Unaudited figures provided to Stuff by DFSNZ reveal just 692 drug tests were carried out across all sports for the period July 2021-June 2022 - well down on its annual target of 1400-1550 tests.

Athletics was still among the top three most tested sports with a total of 53 urine and blood samples taken over the testing period. By way of comparison, 116 samples were tested for the sport for the year ended June 2021.

“Last year was a complex year for testing because of Covid … our testing numbers were far lower than normal. We were unable to have access to athletes to carry out testing, and as a result we didn’t carry out the amount of testing that we wanted to do,” Paterson said.

“We’re very confident that that issue won’t occur again in the future.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Athletics Integrity Unit is chaired by prominent New Zealand lawyer David Howman, the former director general of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The AIU is expected to publish details of its general compliance monitoring programme next month, which will include any revision of categorisation of countries. It is understood New Zealand will be one of the countries up for discussion.

National federations are categorised annually by the AIU board, which is chaired by New Zealand’s David Howman, according to their doping risk in the sport and adherence to its obligations under rule 15.

Category A status is applied to countries deemed to be at high risk of doping and threaten the overall integrity of the sport. In 2022 seven countries were on the Category A list - Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and Ukraine.

If Athletics NZ were to be listed as a category A federation, it would be hugely embarrassing for New Zealand’s international reputation as a leader in the sports integrity space and create a number of financial and administrative headaches.

The key requirement in rule 15 is that an athlete from a Category A country must undergo at least three no-notice out-of-competition tests (urine and blood) in the 10 months leading up to a major event. Only then do they become eligible to represent their national team at the World Championships or the Olympic Games.

Asked if there was any risk of New Zealand’s categorisation being revised, Pfitzinger responded: “No”.

Paterson was more expansive.

“It is a situation we’d all want to avoid, but I don’t honestly think [Athletics NZ is] anywhere near [being re-categorised]. World Athletics is doing their job properly by saying ‘these athletes have not been tested enough - why? Please explain’. There were pretty solid reasons for this, and I would anticipate the response from World Athletics would be ‘fair enough, don’t do it again’. To which we’d agree.”