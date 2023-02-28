SailGP confirm Christchurch regatta - with conditions

New Zealand want to get back to the head of the SailGP fleet after striking technical issues with their borrowed boat in Sydney.

SailGP have confirmed the Christchurch leg of their global league will go ahead though there could be a reduced fleet.

The March 18-19 regatta is the penultimate regatta of season three and will have huge ramifications on the grand final in San Francisco in May where the top three teams will sail a US$1m winner-takes-all race.

After the recent Sydney event was called off after one day with the Canadian boat and the wingsails of all the teams damaged in a freak weather event that struck as the boats were being transferred to their bases, there were doubts hanging over the New Zealand leg.

SailGP Peter Burling takes evasive action as a wingsail swings about.

“After a thorough inspection, SailGP is confident that at least eight boats will be on the start line in Ōtautahi, Christchurch, with all efforts going into trying to secure the full nine-boat fleet,” SailGP said.

The damaged wings are being shipped to Lyttelton, where they will undergo a full review and repair by the SailGP tech team.

If there is such a thing, it’s a timely mishap with SailGP having their main base in Warkworth and able to throw all of their resources at this major repair job.

Nine teams are involved, but there are 10 boats in the mix with a new entry set to join the fourth season that starts in Chicago mid-year.

SAILGP Damaged wingsails lie scattered in the aftermath to the weather event that ripped through SailGP in Sydney.

The added complication is that New Zealand’s first choice boat is in Warkworth having a magic electrical overhaul after it was struck by lightning after winning the previous regatta in Singapore.

Getting that boat back on the water could help the overall situation for Christchurch.

The Kiwis, led by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, will be keen to get back on their normal F50 foiling catamaran that ahs helped them to three regatta wins this season.

They struck immediate problems with their borrowed boat in Sydney as it was plagued by technical issues with the raising and lowering of their starboard daggerboard in the opening race and limped home in ninth place.

They eventually finished Sydney in sixth place, a result that hurt their second position on the points table.

Australia stretched out to a 12-point lead over them and, alarmingly, their rivals behind them in the race for the top three closed in. France are just one point behind in third place and the British lurk just two points further back in fourth.

Matt King/Getty Images New Zealand are out to consolidate their top three position in Christchurch SailGP.

There are only 12 points separating second and Jimmy Spithill’s United States in sixth, adding plenty of intrigue to Christchurch.

While New Zealand recovered for a third and fourth in the other two Sydney races, Burling said he was “gutted” with how things played out there.

“If you have a mechanical failure, it will cost you those points, which is obviously pretty frustrating looking at how tight the leaderboard is,” Burling said.

“I think the group did an amazing job to get a couple of solid results in races two and three but obviously it wasn’t good enough to get into the top three (in Sydney).”

Thrilled at finally getting their first chance to sail on home waters, Burling said the aim was to make sure they were “the team to beat” in Christchurch.

“We’re just really excited about the challenge ahead, racing at our home event and making sure we make that season grand final to have a shot of winning the championship.”

AT A GLANCE - SAILGP CHRISTCHURCH

Where: Lyttelton Harbour.

When: 3-4.30pm Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19.

Points after nine of 11 regattas: Australia 76, NZ 64, France 63, GB 61, Denmark 57, USA 52, Canada 49, Spain 27, Switzerland 25.