Eliza McCartney wins her first national pole vault title in six years with huge season's best

Two Auckland rivals had a close duel in the women's final at the nationals in Wellington.

Eliza McCartney took another massive leap in her comeback from years of injuries by winning her first national title in six years with a massive season’s best.

The 26-year-old from Auckland cleared 4.61m and beat last year’s champion, Olivia McTaggart, on countback in Saturday’s women’s pole vault at the national track and field championships in Wellington.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist from the Rio Games hadn’t won the national title since 2017 after a long struggle with Achilles and hamstring injuries.

McCartney was competing against McTaggart and last year’s Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, Imogen Ayris, at Newtown Park and the Auckland trio cleared 4.46m to lift the bar another 15cm.

Ayris could not clear 4.61m in three attempts – her personal best is 4.50m – and had to settle for third, leaving McCartney and McTaggart leaping for the national title.

McCartney cleared 4.61m with her second effort and McTaggart was successful with her third, raising the bar to 4.71m – the automatic qualifying height for the world championships in August in Budapest, Hungary.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Eliza McCartney is on the comeback trail after a long run of injuries (FILE PHOTO).

The standard was high – 4.60m was good enough to win the Commonwealth title in Birmingham last August when Australia’s Nina Kennedy finished with the gold medal.

However, neither were successful in three leaps at 4.71m and McCartney was declared the winner having cleared 4.61m in fewer attempts.

McTaggart finished second despite her valiant efforts at 4.71m which, if she cleared it, would have beat her personal best of 4.65m.

Simon Stacpoole/Photosport Olivia McTaggart won last year’s national title but finished second on Saturday (FILE PHOTO).

McCartney’s season’s best before nationals was 4.36m at the Potts Classic in Hastings in January, a height she improved by 25cm in the capital. Her personal best of 4.94m was set in Germany in 2018.

Meanwhile, Cantabrian Hamish Kerr retained his national title in the men’s long jump with a winning height of 2.20m.

