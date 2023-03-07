Watch: Baseball star hit in face by pitch

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Justin Turner rushed to hospital after being hit by fastball.

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was recovering in hospital after getting hit on the face with a pitch in the baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in an incident described by his manager as “scary”.

The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning in the Spring Training game in Florida. His helmet and sunglasses were knocked off by the blow.

Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field. He was taken to hospital for treatment and observation.

Gerald Herbert/AP Boston Red Sox star Justin Turner was left bleeding after being hit in the face by a pitch from Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning.

His wife said in an Instagram post that the Boston star needed 16 stitches to close the wounds.

"He's resting," she said, before adding, "Okay - maybe listening to the replay of the game ... 16 stitches and a lot of swelling, but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans!"

Manning told MLB.com the pitch was not intentional, saying he planned to reach out to Turner and apologise.

“It was a complete accident; ball just got away,” Manning said.

Gerald Herbert/AP Justin Turner had to be helped from the field with a towel covering his injured face.

“I got a swing and miss on a ball kind of up in the zone, so I tried to go back to it, and it just got away from me.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the pitch hit Turner somewhere between the nose and just above the mouth.

“Anything that is above the shoulders, it’s always scary,” Cora said. “So you hear [it], you go, and you just react. There was a lot of blood there. So it was just like, ‘Let's get everybody there and try to help him out.' He was coherent.”

Boston went on to win 7-1.

Turner, a two-time All-Star signed a $24m, one-year deal with the Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

