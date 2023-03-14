Peter Burling the 'ruthless perfectionist'

Driver and co-CEO, Peter Burling has carried a major load with the New Zealand SailGP team.

New Zealand yachting superstar Peter Burling has been described as ruthless as his SailGP team look to consolidate their second place on the season leaderboard at the Christchurch leg of the global league this weekend.

Australian Nathan Outteridge knows Burling as well as anyone - as an Olympic 49er and SailGP rival, and as an America’s Cup team mate where Outerridge has joined Team New Zealand for Barcelona 2024.

Outteridge’s words will serve as a warning to the rest of the SailGP fleet with the Kiwis needing a big result in the penultimate regatta of the third season.

Running a distant second to Australia, New Zealand have three other teams breathing down their neck in the race to make the top three heading into the San Francisco grand final in May that features the US$1m winner takes all race.

“I think it’s ruthlessness, I think that Pete is ruthless. I think he just looks at the race and the fleet, and he’s like, this is what I need to do to win,” Outteridge told SailGP’s Racing On The Edge documentary series this week.

“I’ve known Pete for a very long time and one thing that always comes to my mind when I think about Pete as a competitor is his attention to detail with everything he does.

“He is a perfectionist on the water, whether it’s a tactical decision or a design part of the boat.”

Outteridge felt that spilled over to Burling’s everyday life, citing his current Auckland house renovation where everything had to be perfect.

SAILGP/Stuff New Zealand's SailGP team will need Peter Burling to be at his ruthless best in Christchurch.

Outteridge has felt the competitive pressure that comes with facing Burling.

He edged a young Burling and Blair Tuke for gold at the 2012 London Olympics, but the Kiwis were soon taking over his mantle in the 49er world championships, and they went on to win Olympic gold and reverse the result in Rio four years later.

“Being New Zealand, they are a lot smaller nation, a lot less people, and their goal is to beat Australia in everything … and the rest of the world. So to do that they have to be innovative,” Outterdige said.

The Kiwis appear to have cracked the code of the F50 foiling catamarans in this, their second season of SailGP. They have three regatta wins to match Australia and now appear the best equipped team to try and stop the Aussie’s quest for a hat-trick of titles.

1 NEWS Burling nailed the start of the podium race aboard his foiling 15-metre catamaran, racing to his third regatta win of the season.

The talent goes well beyond the star duo who also act as co-CEOs, navigating plenty of off the water duties. Add in Josh Junior, Andy Maloney and Liv Macky and the sailing knowledge on board is extraordinary.

Outteridge felt Burling and Tuke were such a good combination because they were dissimilar in some of their approaches. It’s a yin and yang approach.

“They have very different personalities. Blair is much more of a personable person. Blair is more about creating the best atmosphere around the team. Blair knows to be a successful program you have to have the whole package and that’s why they make such a good team.”

Another with plenty of inside knowledge of Burling is Ray Davies, who coaches him at both SailGP and Team New Zealand where Burling has won two America’s Cups.

“Part of Pete’s nature is to be aggressive and you don’t have to be on the water to be feeling the competition,” Davies chuckled, adding that simple walks back to the team hotels from the SailGP bases often turned into a race for efficiency, finding the shortest and fastest route. Burling was predictably in front, being pushed by Andy Maloney.

SAILGP Peter Burling and Blair Tuke continue to charge on with their improving SailGP effort.

Burling is a laid back character but doesn’t shy away from the character analysis delivered by Outterdige or Davies and hopes his drive spreads to his team mates.

“When we are racing we very much believe that you have to go out there and make things happen,” Burling told Racing On The Edge.

“I think if you look at the style of racing, we’re not afraid to take a risk or to do an extra manoeuvre to get a pass.”

The Kiwis have had to quickly put a couple of major disappointments behind them to focus on their Christchurch assignment.

They had their boat’s electrics “fried” by a lightning strike after their win in Singapore in January and their subsequent regatta on a borrowed boat in Sydney last month was similarly frustrating.

Technical issues with the boat saw them finish the opening day in sixth place and that result had to stay as the second day of racing was cancelled after a freak storm that came through the team bases, seriously damaging wing sails.

SailGP Peter Burling takes evasive action as a wingsail swings about.

For Burling and Tuke, that meant a chance was wiped out to improve their position and protect their second placing on the points table.

Now they have France just one point behind them and the British lurk just two points further back in fourth.

There are only 12 points separating second and Jimmy Spithill’s United States in sixth.

It has heaped pressure on the Kiwis to deliver on home waters, but they are buoyed by having their original boat back..

“We are an incredibly resilient bunch, and we are really excited now with the challenge by the leaderboard tightening up,” Burling said.