Journalist remembered fondly in softball community

Former Evening Post sports reporter was admired in the softball community and by her colleagues in journalism.

Linda Wood was happiest when she was doing what she was good at – covering softball.

Former White Sox stalwart Naomi Shaw said Wood, who died last week aged 58, covered softball at a time when the sport was at its zenith and Wood was one of the few journalists that gave it the coverage it deserved.

Softball New Zealand (SNZ) posted a tribute noting her passion for her job and her skill as a journalist.

In the 1990s, she was a common sight at softball diamonds in Wellington city, Hutt Valley and Porirua.

The lengthy tribute noted her considerable knowledge and broad range of softball contacts throughout New Zealand.

“(Wood) was a familiar face around the diamonds where her cheerful grin and quick quips made her many friends.”

She worked initially with The Evening Post and later The Dominion Post, where she specialised in college sport. Between 2006 and 2013 she worked for SNZ in a range of roles.

It was covering softball where she made her name and in 1996, she was the New Zealand Softball Writer of the Year. Senior Stuff journalist Richard Ives, who worked alongside Wood covering college sport, said she always did a good job.

“For many years, she covered college sport for the Wellington newspapers, a task she undertook with her trademark diligence and dedication.”

Softball was her passion and her commitment to the sport was reflected in the many tributes that flowed in. Commentator Damian​ Collins thanked her for her support.

“Linda, I always appreciated you reaching out to me when I got into media and softball commentary. The knowledge and love of the game you have shared with me will never be forgotten.”

White Sox greats Gina Weber​ and Kiri Shaw​ and Hutt Valley based Saints Softball Club all publicly thanked her for support for softball.

Phil Reid/Stuff Naomi Shaw, seen here arguing with an umpire in 2007, said Linda Wood was highly respected as a journalist with a passion for softball.

Former Black Sox Steve Leitch​ and Jarrad Martin​ also commented on her positive contribution to the game.

Physiotherapist Robert Casham got to know Wood in unusual circumstances but was aware of her reputation in the softball community.

“Linda was a lovely lady and a great friend to the NZ softball community. I had the pleasure of treating her over the last two years following a horrific motor scooter accident that left her with serious injuries. We had many a discussion about softball over the treatment table.”

Shaw said Wood was a constant at softball games in the 1990s and the players respected the effort she put in. Her passion for the game was obvious and that was reflected in her quality writing and depth of knowledge.

Friend and former colleague Debb Pack​ said it was a hard job working in a male dominated newsroom where softball was not always a priority. Chasing a story she could be tenacious but Wood also realised there were two sides to every story and fairness was one of her trademarks.

“She was well respected because she was very fair and honest, and told it like it was.”

Senior Stuff journalist Tony Smith said her commitment to journalism was never better illustrated than her appearance at the 2004 World Series in Christchurch.

Working as a stringer, Wood managed to get a gig as the Kiwi correspondent for a newspaper based out of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

When a Canadian player was evicted for fighting, it turned out he was a policeman from Moose Jaw, and Wood had the scoop.

Her funeral will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 16, at St Hilda’s Anglican Church in Island Bay.