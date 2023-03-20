Prize money row in South Island ultra race ignites international debate

John and Carol Moore run an events company CJM’S Events. It organises running, cycling and mountainbiking events across Canterbury and on the West Coast. (file photo)

John Moore always thought it would garner a bit of attention, but he was not expecting this.

When Moore’s events company CJM’S​ Events, which he owns with wife Carol, posted a prize offer of $10,000 for the first person to break the eight-hour mark in the 100km South Island Ultra race, they hoped it would generate some buzz.

The event, which snakes along the West Coast Wilderness Trail, starting in Greymouth and finishing in Hokitika, is considered one of the most scenic ultra marathon races in the world. With its well-maintained tracks, and elevation of just 720m, Moore also believes it to be one of the fastest events.

He hoped to see the eight-hour barrier broken for the race this year, in what will be the fourth staging of the event. So, he and Carol, the company’s managing director, dangled a wee carrot for competitors, putting up a cash prize of $10,000 for the first person to go under the eight hours.

READ MORE:

* Ultramarathon runner denied two-year extension after becoming pregnant

* Daniel Jones makes it four Kepler Challenge titles, Ruth Croft shows star status

* The doctor who ran and kept on running



Last Monday, the organisers posted the announcement on the event website and various ultra running pages on social media.

Not long after, they were facing allegations of sexism and threats of a mass boycott as they found themselves in the cross-hairs of an international debate about whether ultra distance running is really the great leveller between genders.

Critics of the move claim the cash prize overwhelmingly favours men, who are more likely to be able to meet the performance target than women.

SUPPLIED West Coast trail-running phenomenon Ruth Croft took out one of the world's toughest ultra marathon races in California in 2022. (File photo).

Those critics include some unlikely voices, including New Zealand endurance running great Ruth Croft, who became the first woman to claim the overall win the Tarawera Ultramarathon in 2021.

US endurance athlete Camille Herron, considered the best ultra distance runner in the world with nine world records to her name, has also waded into the debate, writing to event organisers to express her concerns.

“Honestly, we were completely blindsided,” says Moore, the race director.

“From a genuine offer, we couldn’t believe the backlash that has come from it.”

Veteran Kiwi endurance athlete Fiona Hayvice isn’t sure where the organisers’ surprise has come from. She says the terms of the $10,000 offer - one of the biggest purses for an ultra marathon distance running event in Australasia - “quite clearly” disadvantages women.

“Men are physiologically different to women. There is ample evidence of performance differences between men and women in distance running. If someone sets a non-gender specific target, then of course men are going to be more likely to achieve that target,” says Hayvice.

“The organisers are mistaking gender equality for gender equity.”

Sharon Wray Wellington runner Fiona Hayvice.

The organisers, however, point to the fact that last year’s overall winner was a woman. Japanese-born athlete Konoka Azumi, now based in Nelson, took out the 2022 race, setting the women’s course record of 8 hours, 24 minutes and 3 seconds in the process. The men’s course record, set by Daniel Cox in 2021, is 8:21.45.

Moore believes those statistics alone prove the performance difference is negligible.

“History shows you the difference between men and women is only two minutes and 18 seconds. As a percentage that’s less than one percent,” he says.

“We are not sexist or discriminatory. We believe men and women have an equal chance of winning the cash prize.”

The Guru

There is an exasperated sigh down the phone line from Byron Bay, Australia.

“That’s just not correct,” says elite endurance running coach Andy du Bois of Moore’s claims.

“Just because a woman has won in the past, does not make this prize money offer equitable. Its very existence will encourage more elite men to enter. The chances of a woman winning the cash will become highly unlikely.”

Du Bois is well-versed in this debate. He’s been arguing the same points for several years now. Previously, he has taken on organisers of one of the biggest races in Australia, the UTA100 run each year in Katoomba, New South Wales. The event comes with a unique souvenir: anyone that completes the course in under 14 hours receives a coveted belt buckle.

“I’ve been quite vocal in getting the idea recognised that men and women are different, and getting that reflected with different buckle times,” says du Bois.

Supplied Elite endurance running coach Andy du Bois has been a vocal advocate for gender equity in the sport.

“This year the organisers have finally made the change and set a different performance target for women, so an equal percentage of men and women can earn those buckles.”

He says the debate often gets clouded by a pervasive myth in ultra running due to the headline-grabbing performances of the likes of Croft and Herron, who have taken out overall honours in distance events around the world, that there is no gender gap in ultra marathon events.

“I get quite a lot of kickback when I post on social media or message boards about inequities in female running. A lot of the men will say, ‘well, women win ultra races all around the world, so the gender gap doesn’t really exist in ultra running’. Yes it does.”

“What happens is they’re not comparing apples to apples.”

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF After years of heavy drug abuse, Hamilton's Jay Taiapa found running, and is now taking on the 100-miler at the Tarawera Ultramarathon.

The best way du Bois can think to explain it is by using the marathon as an example. The world record for the women’s marathon is around two hours, 14 minutes. For men, it is two hours, one minute.

“If the women’s world record holder decided to enter the Queenstown marathon say, she would win outright. She would beat all the men. Now, that doesn’t mean that women are equal to men in marathon running, it just means that the quality of the men in that field wasn't to the same standard as the women in that field,” he says.

“What’s happened in a lot of races around the world, is the quality of the female athletes has been superior to the quality of the male athletes. And that’s led some people to believe that over longer distances, women are equal to men.”

However, du Bois says when you look at the established events in the world, where the best of the best compete, there is a clear performance difference between the men and the women’s fields.

He rattles off the top of his head a list of prestigious events, and the average performance difference between the elite men’s and women’s fields.

“So UTMB [Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc], one of the most highly-contested races in the world, for example, the gap between men and women is 10%, the CCC [Courmayeur-Champex-Chamonix], 15%, the Western States [California, US] it’s 18%, the Comrades [in South Africa], which is a well-established race, is 10%, the 24 hour world record is 14%, the 48-hour world record is 19%. The 100 mile record is 11%, the six-day record is 17%.

“There’s just no evidence when you look at world records, you look at races with a big depth of field that the gap shortens for ultras.”

Croft agrees with du Bois’ analysis, pointing out in the media’s reporting of her victory in the 102km Tarawera Ultramarathon, important context was often missed.

Scott Rokis Kiwi Ruth Croft tries to cool down in the American River on her way to winning the 100 mile Western States Endurance Run - one of the world's toughest races.

“When you look at it, the borders were still shut [due to Covid restrictions], there were no internationals, so in a normal year, there is no way I would have won that outright.”

“Women’s sport - it’s about seeing it for what it is.

“I went in there competing against women and beating all the men was just an extra thing. What I was pleased about was to get the course record [for women].”

Du Bois’ data crunching and anecdotal experience appears to be backed by science.

Hayvice points to a growing body of research into ultra distance running, which shows the performance difference between men and women is consistently at 12-14%

A 2021 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, analysed results from more than 2000 100km races worldwide from 1960 to 2019 found that while women’s participation and performance improved over that period, there remains a marked performance gap between genders at the elite end.

“Ultimately men have on average 15% greater blood volume, elite men average a 10% greater VO2 max, and can healthily sustain far lower body fat percentages. Hence, elite women should not be expected to race against elite men in ultra running,” says Hayvice.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Carol Moore is the managing director of CJM’S Events, which organises around 25 running, cycling and mountainbiking events across Canterbury and on the West Coast each year.

A resolution … of sorts

After a week of radio silence from the South Island Ultra organisers, on Wednesday came another update.

“Our announcement last Monday … has raised discriminatory concerns against female athletes being disadvantaged to achieve this time running against males. CJM’S Events Ltd is not discriminatory against anyone whether it be age, race, sex, religion, or nationality,” managing director Carol Moore posted on the event Facebook page.

“When the prize was considered and put together, the history of the event was the focus and breaking the 8 hours. Times and past winners were all considered and other winning times across the country of Ultra Marathons at the time. The 8-hour mark was what we wanted to see broken for the event.

“After due consideration … we are pleased to announce that the one-off prize pool will now be $20,000 for the 2023 100km Ultra Marathon, with both the first male and first female to break eight hours to receive $10,000.”

Hayvice says the move is a step in the right direction, but it still misses the broader point.

Herron in an email to Stuff said she believed the organisers still “don’t get it”.

”Men and women are not biologically the same, and shouldn’t have the same singular time standard,” she wrote.

Du Bois is more strident.

“There are probably a few women capable of breaking the eight hours, but there are a lot more men. So the woman has to be a higher quality elite than the equivalent male,” he says.

“The organisers are saying women have to work harder than the men to get the same reward.”

John Moore, who couldn’t divulge where the extra money came from to top up the prize pool, expects despite the controversy, the May event will be well-supported by the distance running community.

“The initial offer was made as one, and then OK, we listened to you and put up a separate cash prize for women. People have embraced that, apart from a small minority group, who still don’t seem to be happy,” he says.

“But I guess the intriguing thing with all the arguing that has gone on is it has given the event a lot of publicity.”

Correction: This story has been updated to acknowledge that the $10,000 purse was not the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere.