Watch: Kiwi speed skier Tawny Wagstaff hits record 233.94kph

A dedicated block of training has seen Methven speed skier Tawny Wagstaff reach a New Zealand record 233.94kph at the world championships in southern France.

Wagstaff’s run came in the semifinals on Tuesday and placed him fourth heading into the final on the course at Vars.

"I was stable throughout the run, and most importantly through the timing zone. I have been working on this over the last couple of months,” a thrilled Wagstaff said.

SUPPLIED New Zealand speed skier Tawny Wagstaff set a national record at the world championships in France.

He was hoping a higher start up the mountain and faster snow predictions for the final could see him better the record and push for a place on the podium.

READ MORE:

* Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins stunning Natural Selection Revelstoke

* Mikaele Shiffrin tops season-record $1.6m in ski World Cup prize money

* Snow Sport gold medallists throw support behind Cardrona developments

* Kiwi Alice Robinson suffers massive crash in World Cup Super G



Wagstaff has been competing on the international speed skiing circuit since 2016. He is in the top echelon of racers and has been training in France since January.

The men’s world record is 254.958kph set by Italy’s Ivan Origone in 2016 at Vars.

For some perspective, Wagstaff’s speed was faster than the 222.43kph Team New Zealand set in their state-of-the-art land yacht in December in Australia to establish a wind-assisted land speed record.

Scott Dixon went 376.7kph to gain pole position at last year’s Indy 500 motor race.

The highest speed recorded by a Formula One car in qualifying last year was 351.7kph.

SUPPLIED Going downhill fast with New Zealand speed skier Tawny Wagstaff.

There has been a recent revival in speed skiing in New Zealand on the back of Wagstaff’s international presence.

Two events were held in the 2022 season at Mt Hutt and Craigieburn Valley Ski Field and four events are planned for the 2023 season.

Speed skiing courses are 1km long. The first 300m or 400m are used to gain speed, with the top speed measured in the next 100m with the last 500m used for slowing down.

Speed skiers wear dense foam fairings on their lower legs, aerodynamic helmets and air-tight latex suits to increase streamlining.