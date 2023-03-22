The extraordinary lengths Kiwi Olympian Zane Robertson took to deceive anti-doping authorities

Zane Robertson speaks to media ahead of the track and field events at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

A cross-agency investigation has exposed the extraordinary lengths Kiwi Olympian Zane Robertson went to in an effort to hoodwink anti-doping authorities after the performance enhancing drug EPO was found in his system.

The Sports Tribunal on Wednesday announced Robertson has been slapped with an eight-year ban from the sport for multiple anti-doping rule violations.

Robertson, who holds seven national records, was found to have breached the rules “for the presence and use or attempted use of the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO)”.

But Robertson’s suspension was effectively doubled after he offered up a bizarre defence of how the substance ended up in his system, producing falsified records and false testimony to support his claims.

Drug Free Sport NZ (DFSNZ) chief executive Nick Paterson said the agency has never previously seen this level of deception in a case.

“We’ve had cases previously of tampering, and cases previously where curious explanations have been offered, but I haven’t seen anything quite to the degree of this one,” said Paterson.

The case was first referred to DFSNZ following an adverse analytical finding from an in-competition test at the Manchester Great Race in May 2022.

After being informed of the finding, Robertson asked to have his ‘B’ sample tested. When that sample also produced a positive result, he embarked on what the Sports Tribunal described as a “deliberate attempt to subvert the doping control process”.

Documents released on Wednesday reveal the extreme lengths the two-time Olympian went to deceive investigators.

According to a joint memorandum filed by Robertson’s legal counsel and Drug Free Sport NZ, the 33 year-old initially sought to offer a “no fault” defence, claiming that he was the victim of “medical negligence” at a Kenyan hospital.

Robertson claimed he had attended a Kenyan medical facility seeking a Covid-19 vaccination, but was instead mistakenly treated for the virus, which included the administration of EPO.

“I asked for a Covid 19 vaccine, but I instead received treatment for Covid 19 (which included EPO). Having asked for the vaccine, there was no reason for me to believe that what I was being administered was not the vaccine,” Robertson submitted in his witness statement, dated December 21, 2022.

He added that he told the consulting doctor that he was an athlete and could not take prohibited substances, but was subsequently attended to by another doctor.

“It was not obvious to me that the doctor administering the treatment was not the same doctor I had told that I was an athlete because both were wearing face masks,” Robertson said.

“I believe I did everything I could to prevent EPO being administered, but it occurred through the medical negligence of the hospital.”

After finishing 12th in the 10,000m event at the Rio Olympics, Zane Robertson competed in the men's marathon at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

In support of his claims, Robertson included sworn affidavits from two Kenyan doctors, “hospital notes” and a “hospital report”, which appeared to be medical records generated by the medical facility, confirming that EPO was administered to the Kiwi athlete.

Robertson also filed a witness statement from a Kenyan detective in January 2023 corroborating his claims.

In response, DFSNZ submitted evidence from Dr Stephen Ritchie​, an expert in infectious diseases, who commented on the “clinical implausibility” of the medical treatment allegedly provided at the Kenyan clinic.

DFSNZ also received assistance from a local investigator with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, Bildad Rogoncho​.

Rogoncho was able to obtain testimony from the vice president of operations at the medical centre, who discredited Robertson’s version of events.

The official contended Robertson did not attend the facility on the date claimed, the persons Robertson alleged treated him did not in fact treat him, with one not even an employee at the clinic.

The witness also asserted the medical notes relied on by Robertson were not generated by the facility, and the patient number on the medical notes did not belong to Robertson.

Paterson said it was a significant undertaking from his agency to investigate the defence put forward by Robertson, and credited the close working relationship DFSNZ has with overseas authorities in being able to get to the bottom of the claims.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Drug Free Sport NZ chief executive Nick Paterson, second from right, talks with elite cyclists at the launch of Speak Out, a new anti-doping initative. (file photo)

“We’re really open to any defence put forward by an athlete, we don’t look to catch athletes or tick another box and say ‘we’ve got another one’, we’re actually looking to find out what the right answer is. So if the athlete puts forward a defence that is genuine and plausible, we will test that, and if it’s right, it’s right,” said Paterson.

“In this case when we tested it, it fell apart quite quickly.”

Faced with the additional evidence filed by DFSNZ, Robertson, who has previously been outspoken about doping in Kenyan athletics, abandoned his defence.

“In choosing not to contest the tampering breach, Mr Robertson has left the Tribunal with no other option than to conclude he has deliberately attempted to subvert the doping control process,” the decision read.

Paterson said Robertson’s attempts to deceive officials left him facing a much harsher sanction.

“He would have otherwise been facing a four-year ban for EPO, but tampering is one of the few rule violations where a consecutive sanction is applied, rather than a concurrent sanction.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Athletics New Zealand chief executive Peter Pfitzinger speaks during the New Zealand Commonwealth Games Athletics team announcement.

News of Robertson’s use of prohibited substances has been met with widespread condemnation in the athletics and wider high performance sports community.

In a written statement Athletics NZ chief executive Peter Pfitzinger expressed his disappointment and sadness, before reiterating his organisation’s commitment to clean sport.

The sanction against Robertson comes at an awkward time for Athletics NZ, who were issued with a “please explain” letter by the Athletics Integrity Unit for failing to meet international testing standards for its anti-doping programme.

The lapse was due to DFSNZ’s testing numbers being well down across the board in the year ending June 2022, due to the impact of Covid restrictions in New Zealand.

However, Paterson said with Robertson, who famously moved to Kenya with twin brother Jake at the age of 17, being based overseas during the time period in question, it did not impact his agency’s ability to effectively monitor the long distance runner.

“Our international testing programme over the period carried on as normal,” Paterson said.