How Drug Free Sport NZ ensnared Kiwi distance runner Zane Robertson

Zane Robertson celebrates after winning bronze in the Men's 5000 metres final at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The drug test that ensnared Kiwi distance runner Zane Robertson leading to his eight-year ban from sport was a targeted test orchestrated by Drug Free Sport NZ.

The Sports Tribunal on Wednesday announced Robertson’s suspension after he tested positive for the banned substance Erythropoietin (EPO) at the Great Manchester Run in May last year.

The two-time Olympian’s ban was effectively doubled after he offered up a bizarre defence of how the substance ended up in his system, producing falsified records and false testimony to support his claims.

Stuff has learned the test that led to Robertson’s downfall was not a random in-competition test, as is commonly carried out at major sporting events, but rather a targeted test arranged and paid for by New Zealand anti-doping authorities.

Drug Free Sport NZ (DFSNZ) chief executive Nick Paterson confirmed his agency had engaged its UK counterparts to carry out the testing of Robertson at the Manchester event. Robertson finished 11th in the 10km event, while his twin brother Jake took out the race.

“It was one of our tests,” Paterson said.

“In this case UK Anti-Doping were the sample collection authority, so we contracted them to collect the sample for us, once the sample is collected, it is our sample, and we are responsible for everything thereafter.”

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images Zane Robertson has previously been highly outspoken about doping in the sport.

Paterson added the sample was analysed in a London laboratory, with the results reported directly back to DFSNZ.

EPO is a hormone used to boost red blood cell production to increase oxygen transport around the body, improving aerobic performance. Its use is prohibited at all times under sport’s anti-doping rules. But EPO can be notoriously difficult to detect with test results often producing “atypical findings”, which is not the same as a positive result.

Asked if there had been any irregularities with any of Robertson’s previous test results, Paterson said he “could not answer that”.

“We can only deal with the positive test in front of us. While I understand your question, anything that occurred before that is irrelevant and not part of this case.”

News of Robertson’s ban has cast a long shadow over his athletics career, with many now questioning the validity of the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist’s national records.

Robertson holds seven New Zealand records over the 3000m to marathon distance. He also holds the Oceania record in the half-marathon, after breaking the one-hour barrier at the Kagawa Marugame event in Japan in 2015.

Paterson stressed DFSNZ “at this point in time” has no evidence to suggest that Robertson was doping during the period the records were set. He added the only result that will be scrubbed from Robertson’s record is his 11th placing in Manchester in May 2022.

However, Paterson confirmed DFSNZ does have the ability to retest previous samples Robertson has provided.

“We retest samples every year, so we retain a proportion of samples in the lab, and every year we will retest some of those samples and we can do that up to eight or 10 years on,” Paterson said.

“We give some thought to who we are testing, when and why, so the re-testing we do is not random either.

Asked whether Robertson’s previous samples would likely be tested in light of his drugs ban, Paterson responded:

“All athletes will be up for discussion, depending on the risks we see in the environment.”

Stuff has attempted to contact Robertson, who is still based in Kenya, but has been unsuccessful.

In an instagram post last month Robertson announced he had retired from professional running, and had “no plans on future events”.