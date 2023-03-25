Kiwi athletes warned they could face a ban if they are coached by Zane Robertson

Olympian and national record-holder on his reasons for cheating, which saw him hit with an eight-year ban.

New Zealand athletes have been warned they could be liable for sanctions under sport’s anti-doping rules if they are coached by disgraced Kiwi Olympian Zane Robertson.

The Sports Tribunal on Wednesday announced Robertson has been slapped with an eight-year suspension after he tested positive for the banned substance Erythropoietin (EPO) at the Great Manchester Run in May last year.

The New Zealand distance runner’s ban was effectively doubled after he offered up a “clinically implausible” defence of how the substance ended up in his system, producing fraudulent documentation and false testimony to support his claims.

Under the terms of his ban, Robertson is prohibited from playing any role in sport, including training, coaching and administration, raising questions over the future of Robertson’s coaching business he runs with twin brother Jake from their base in Iten, Kenya.

But it is not just the two-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist who could face further heat.

The World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) code also includes a “prohibited association” rule, which aims to prevent athletes from associating in a “professional or sport-related capacity” with a coach or support person who is serving a ban for doping.

Ian Walton/Getty Images Zane Robertson celebrates after winning bronze in the Men's 5000 metres at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Following the announcement of Robertson’s ban this week, Drug Free Sport NZ (DFSNZ) chief executive Nick Paterson reminded athletes that a ban from sport also includes a ban from coaching.

“Any athlete who accepts coaching from [Zane] Robertson during his ban is at risk of a ban themselves,” he said.

DFSNZ has previously incited the prohibited association rule with members of Weightlifting NZ, after banned British weightlifter Sonny Webster was invited to run coaching clinics in New Zealand.

Asked whether DFSNZ would be formally writing to Athletics NZ members to warn them of the risks of associating with Robertson, Paterson said his organisation “weren’t there yet”, but would be keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We are aware of [Robertson’s coaching business] and we will be looking at that in due course.

“We don’t want to say to people don’t be coached by this company, we don’t want to lump the two in together unfairly. So we are going to let the dust settle a little bit, work out what is going on, it may well be we need to give both brothers the opportunity to take whatever action they want. But we are conscious of this issue.”

Ian Walton/Getty Images Zane Robertson (right) celebrates with twin brother Jake after winning bronze in the men's 5000 metres final atthe Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Zane also competed in two Olympic Games.

The Robertsons’ coaching business, Robertsons Running, offers “personalised training plans for runners of any level, with any goals”.

Social media accounts for the business feature testimonials from several New Zealand-based runners, who tend fall under the “weekend warrior” type athlete, as opposed to the elite end.

But policing Robertson’s athletic and coaching activities will be a challenge for DFSNZ, with many running events operating in a jurisdictional no man’s land.

Marathon and distance running events tend to be run by private operators that do not fall under the auspices of any national or international federations, and thereby not bound by the WADA code.

“There are some professional road running circuits that are run outside of World Athletics. In the same way in New Zealand the Rotorua Marathon is covered by Athletics NZ, and falls under their rules, the Tauranga International Marathon does not,” explained Paterson.

“From an anti-doping rules perspective there is nothing to stop Robertson competing in those events, it would be entirely up to the discretion of the independent organisers.”

Paterson added that some independent events do have its own anti-doping policies in place, which prevent those serving doping bans from entering.