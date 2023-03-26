Emotional sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia bows out with a win in his final 100m

NZ sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia made an emotional farewell to track and field with a win in Brisbane before leaving for a college football career.

Eddie Osei-Nketia admitted to being “emotional’’ as he bade “heartbreaking’’ farewell to athletics with an impressive 100m win at the Brisbane Track Classic.

The 22-year-old New Zealand record holder is leaving the sport to take up an American football scholarship at the University of Hawaii.

Osei-Nketia left the arena as a winner after clocking 10.13 sec to beat Australian ace Rohan Browning and Kiwi rival Tiaan Whelpton in the second 100m final.

“It’s emotional man,’’ Osei-Nketia told a trackside interviewer.

“All the trainings, everything and I’m leaving the sport, and it’s very heartbreaking. All the memories I made and all the competitors I’ve competed again, it’s so sad the end has come very quickly.

"All good things come to an end.’’

Osei-Nketia told Stuff last November he had accomplished his goals on the track, and would complete this summer’s track season before relocating to the US to focus on football.

Screenshot/Brisbane Track Classic Eddie Osei-Nketia being interviewed after winning his final 100m race in Brisbane.

He said on Saturday night that “all I’m going to do [in Hawaii] is train hard, work hard and stay humble’’ and “also focus on studies’’.

The fastest man in the South Pacific broke father Gus Nketia’s 28-year national 100m record at the world championships in Oregon in July, but was not selected to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He’s been outspoken against the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s (NZOC) selection criteria in the past, including when he missed out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, saying “it sucks and it’s unfair”.

Osei-Nketia looked in great shape for the Brisbane race and backed up his reputation by powering out from the start and blowing his rivals away.

His coach later said he would have smashed his personal best of 10.08sec if he had had a better wind.

Browning finished second in 10.29 sec with Whelpton third at 10.34sec.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tiaan Whelpton and Eddie Osei-Nketia (L-R) after a track meet in Christchurch in 2021.

New Zealand’s Dhruv Rodriques-Chico won the men’s 200m in 20.81sec from Australians Christopher Ius (20.94 sec) and Gout Gout (21.10 sec).

Kiwi middle distance star James Preston had a stunning win in the men’s 800m, clocking 1min 47sec to beat Jackson Lunn (1min 47.15sec) and James Harrison (1min 47.35sec). Fellow Kiwi Brad Matthas was fourth in 1min 47.58sec.

New Zealand’s Nicholas Southgate finished second in the pole vault with a 5.35m jump, behind Australia’s Kurtis Marschall on 5.85m. Another New Zealander, James Steyn, was fourth-equal at 5.10m.